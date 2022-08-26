Kansas State senior forward Kyler Goins, left, and Missouri State midfielder Jenna Anderson compete for the ball on Aug. 6 at Buser Family Park. Goins scored the only goal in K-State’s 1-0 over Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.
Kansas State soccer picked up its first win of the season Thursday with a 1-0 win over Texas-Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg, Texas.
Senior forward Kyler Goins netted the game’s only goal off a pass from Adah Anderson in the 51st minute. Goins’ shot glanced off the crossbar and deflected downward into the goal.
It was Goins’ first goal of the season and Anderson’s second assist.
“(Goins) played a little bit more aggressive in the attack,” said head coach Mike Dibbini. “We wanted her to isolate and take players on breaking the lines and getting to goal and creating opportunities offensively for herself or for her team. She did a good job tonight. Creating those chances. Unfortunately, we wish we would have had a little bit more go in the back of the net and find some more separation. But I mean, we got the win and that’s the key and that’s what we needed.”
The Wildcats (1-1-1) defense held the Vaqueros scoreless throughout the match. Additionally, they allowed just one shot on goal in the final 39 minutes.
Junior goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer made two saves and picked up her sixth career win.
“We got the shutout we always preach about not conceding goals and they did that tonight,” Dibbini said. “There was some interesting moments that we got caught in a pickle and we did a good job of rebounding and getting out of it.”
K-State outshot UTRGV (0-3-0) 20-3, including 7-2 in shots on goal. It was the second straight match in which the Wildcats took 20 or more shots.
The Wildcats will wrap up their two-game road trip in Texas this weekend when they face Texas-San Antonio at 12 p.m. on Sunday.