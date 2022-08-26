08082022-mer-spt-kstatesoc-2
Kansas State senior forward Kyler Goins, left, and Missouri State midfielder Jenna Anderson compete for the ball on Aug. 6 at Buser Family Park. Goins scored the only goal in K-State’s 1-0 over Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State soccer picked up its first win of the season Thursday with a 1-0 win over Texas-Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg, Texas.

Senior forward Kyler Goins netted the game’s only goal off a pass from Adah Anderson in the 51st minute. Goins’ shot glanced off the crossbar and deflected downward into the goal.

