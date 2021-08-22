K-State soccer defeated Omaha 1-0 for their first win of the season on Sunday.
After a disappointing home loss to open the season on Thursday, Kansas State needed to come out strong against the Mavericks to avoid falling to 0-2.
In Thursday's loss, the Wildcats (1-1-0) missed its early opportunity for a goal and it ended up costing them.
On Sunday, K-State was able to convert. Six minutes and six seconds into the first half, a corner kick turned into a chip-in goal from deep inside the goal box from Marrisa Weichel gave the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.
As the ball sailed to the pack of players in the goal box off the corner kick, the ball was kicked by two different players and then Weichel was able to find the ball and kick it into the net before Omaha’s goalkeeper was able to corral it.
“It was a great ball played in,” Weichel said. “Everyone was trying to get a piece of it. I think the goalie got a piece of it and I just ran and went through the ball and (I) got a goal.”
“We need it after our last game. We needed this win. We are all working hard, and we really wanted the win.”
Getting the early goal – converting on the early opportunity – gave this team a big sigh of relief in this game and changed the Wildcats pace of play for the duration.
Head coach Mike Dibbini added how the early goal gave the team another level of confidence to go forward to win the game.
“I think confidence is a key for our team,” Dibbini said. “When we score first, it gives us momentum. And it gives us confidence.”
After Alaina Werremeyer started against Weber State, Dibbini said Peyton Pearson had some good practices this week and Pearson’s feet skills went well with a game plan to play out the back which earned her the start. Pearson excelled. She recorded three saves, and along with K-State’s stellar defense the Wildcats were able to shutout Omaha for the win, holding the Mavericks to seven shot including just three on goal.
“Our defense is stacked," Weichel said. "We have people that can come in off the bench and play defense. A back line that is solid. (Pearson) today did phenomenal. (Omaha) just did not have a chance.”
Pearson felt rewarded to have her hard work pay off to earn her a start.
“I think I did really good,” Pearson said. “I did not get tested too much. We have been really keen on playing out of the back. Our whole defense, playing out of the back, was really good.”
Pearson added it feels like it is constant competition between her and Alaina to be the starter at goalkeeper with Rachel Harris being injured.
K-State had stellar offense with 25 shots and six on goal, led by senior leader Brookelynn Entz’s six shots and one on goal, including a few opportunities near the end of the match to extend the lead for comfort came inches away was a big positive sign for this team going forward.
“It was a really good win for us,” Dibbini said. “We need (the win). Obviously, from a tough, tough loss on Thursday night. We showed good character, and we responded well. We scored a goal in the match, and we could have (even) had a few more.”
The Wildcats will next play on the road at Austin Peay on Friday at 7 p.m.