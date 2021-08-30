Kansas State women’s soccer earned its third straight victory over the weekend, beating North Alabama 1-0 on Sunday thanks to a late goal from freshman Adah Anderson.
The win was the second of a successful first road trip for the 2021 season after the Wildcats took down Austin Peay, 5-0, on Friday. It is the first time in school history that K-State has won multiple away games in one weekend.
“We’ve never been able to do what we’ve done this weekend,” K-State head coach Mike Dibbini said in a release. “Any win at this level is tough. Winning is hard, we know that, but getting on the road and doing it twice, especially on an adverse Sunday like we had today, shows the growth in our program, a level of maturity and the leadership of our players. I’m just excited for the girls right now. Yes, we have a lot of challenges in front of us, but we know winning is hard and we’ll take this.”
It took 22 misses as a team Sunday before Anderson received a pass from Aliyah El-Naggar in the 90th minute and took a shot that bounced off the crossbar. Miss No. 23 would be the last, though, as Anderson followed the miss and found the back of the net for get the game-winning goal.
“It was kind of a blur,” Anderson said. “I saw Aliyah running down the line, and I knew I had to try to do anything I could to put it in. So honestly, just props to Aliyah for working that hard to give me a tap in.”
Sophomore Peyton Pearson got her second start in goal and walked away with her second clean sheet of the season. The shutout is nothing new for Pearson: in just six career starts, she already has four shutouts. She ranks third in that category in K-State’s record book, and her career goals against average (0.51) is the best in school history.
The Wildcats (3-1) had a much easier time in their first match of the week, as they blasted Austin Peay 5-0.
The five goals are the second most K-State ever has scored in a single match.
K-State also set single-match program records for assists (six) and total points (16, bettering the prior mark of 15 set versus Oakland on Aug. 26, 2016).
“As far as our performance on offense, we played very solid,” Dibbini said. “There’s good momentum right now, and it gives us good confidence. However, I still don’t think we’re even close to reaching our full potential, and that’s the scary part of this team. If they continue to believe and work hard together, the sky’s the limit.”
Maddie Weichel played a starring role in the win with three assists — a single-match record for the Wildcats.
“They did a really nice job of communicating, from the beginning of the game,” Dibbini said. “You can tell that between the lines that the relationships are starting to get stronger. It was pretty evident. The runs were strong. There was good balance in the attack, which is fun to watch.”
The “balance” Dibbini alluded to was evident in the goal distribution: Five players scored the five goals.
El-Naggar, Brookelynn Entz, Marisa Weichel, Jesse Loren and Roo Yarnell-Williams.
The Wildcats remain on the road this week, as it takes on 2020-21 Summit League champion Denver at 8 p.m. Thursday.