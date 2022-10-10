09162022-mer-spt-kstatesoc-4
Kansas State forward Riley Baker goes for the ball during the second half of a non-conference game against Colorado State on Sept. 15 at Buser Family Park.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Riley Baker scored on a penalty kick with 18 seconds left to lift Kansas State soccer to a 2-1 road win at Baylor Sunday afternoon.

Baker’s game-winner was her second of the day as the Wildcats (5-7-2, 1-3-1 Big 12) broke a five-match winless streak and won their first game in conference play.

