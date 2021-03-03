Kansas State soccer announced a pair of alterations to its spring schedule Monday.
The Wildcats will play a no-fan exhibition against Kansas City National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), a professional team, as part of their spring slate. The expansion team doesn’t have a name yet.
K-State will play at Children’s Mercy Victory Field at 11 a.m March 20.
The match will replace the purple/white scrimmage originally scheduled for the same date.
Kansas City NWSL, which is entering its first season in the NWSL, drafted Kansas State senior Brookelyn Entz in the fourth round of January’s NWSL draft. Entz owns 28 career, season and single-game school records.
K-State also had a change to its final match of the spring.
The team originally was scheduled to play at Oklahoma at 1 p.m. April 17 in an exhibition match. The contest now is a countable non-conference match instead of an exhibition.
The Wildcats (3-6), led by head coach Mike Dibbini, will restart their postponed 2020 season Saturday, when they host Kansas at 7 p.m. at Buser Family Park.