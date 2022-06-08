YEAR 7 K-State soccer announces 2022 schedule Staff reports Jun 8, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email In this file photo, Kansas State head coach Mike Dibbini surveys the field during the second half of play the team’s game versus Weber State at Buser Family Park in August. Staff photo by Lucas Boland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kansas State women’s soccer announced its schedule for the 2022 season on Monday.The Wildcats — who enter their seventh season —- will play a 20-match schedule, 11 of which they will host at Buser Family Park in Manhattan.They will play nine matches against Big 12 opponents and two against Big Ten opponents.K-State opens the year with two exhibition matches, first at Missouri State on Aug. 6 and then at Wyoming on Aug. 10.Then, the Wildcats will begin the regular season at home against Northwestern on Aug. 19.They will face another Big Ten foe when they host Purdue on Sept. 4. The Boilermakers beat K-State 2-0 last season.K-State’s first Big 12 match will be a road tilt with Iowa State on Sept. 22.It will then host Oklahoma State on Sept. 25 in its home conference opener.The Wildcats will play their final home game against Kansas on Oct. 28.2022 K-State Women’s Soccer ScheduleAug. 6 — Missouri State (exhibition)Aug. 10 — at Wyoming (exhibition)Aug. 18 — NorthwesternAug. 21 — Northern ColoradoAug. 25 — at UTRGVAug. 28 — at UTSASept. 1 — at Weber StateSept. 4 — PurdueSept. 9 — YaleSept. 15 — Colorado StateSept. 18 — at South Dakota StateSept. 22 — at Iowa StateSept. 25 — Oklahoma StateSept. 30 — TCUOct. 6 — at TexasOct. 9 — at BaylorOct. 13 — Texas TechOct. 16 — OklahomaOct. 21 — KansasOct. 27 — at West Virginia Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Police report for June 8, 2022 City looks to not call applicants unfit if commission rejects them for boards A.Q Miller School of Media and Communication offers new degrees City commissioners change meeting quorum from four to three Voting starts for MLB All-Stars, starters announced July 8 AP Sportlight Justice Dept. names 9 to aid in review of Uvalde shooting Tang looks to fill final roster spots as team heads into the summer Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDr. Brian Sandford Spooner, Sr.After Ring of Honor selection, Ell Roberson feels 'recognized'Woman punched, shot by unknown man in ManhattanWamego teacher and his wife resign following child sex charges against himFROM THE PUBLISHER | Wamego's next round of school board micromanagementLiam Payne says he has 'many reasons' to dislike Zayn MalikSt. George woman dies in single-car accident in Pottawatomie CountyCounty attorney confirms that the teen a Wamego teacher had sex with was a studentFor Manhattan businesses, help is not just wanted but neededJunction City woman hit by car while crossing US-77 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.