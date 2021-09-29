The conference portion of the season has not started the way Kansas State soccer had hoped.
After losing its opener to Texas, K-State lost on the road at Texas Tech and the Wildcats now own a 5-6 overall record — but 0-2 in conference play.
K-State is desperate and hungry for a win, not only to bounce back from the consecutive losses, but to claim its first win over a Big 12 foe.
It has another opportunity at 7 p.m. Thursday, as it heads to Lawrence to face Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown.
“(Kansas) we feel like is very similar to us — they are 0-2 as well,” senior midfielder Brookelynn Entz said. “I think it is a game that we all think we should win. I think we are coming into (the game) with a lot of confidence. It is a rivalry game, so we are obviously going to be buzzing.”
Although the Wildcats are 0-2 in the league standings, head coach Mike Dibbini said his team still has played well. A few plays here and there, and tough matchups, Dibbini said, are the reasons for the rough beginning.
“We actually played really well,” Dibbini said. “Unfortunately, a couple of plays came back to haunt us. Texas Tech is a very good team. A few match up issues. Obviously, Texas is a very good team and a few matchup issues there. We’ve got to sort through those little moments in the game and continue to move forward. We are making progress.
“Teams are having to adjust to us a little bit. In the past, we have not seen that. So it will come. It is just a matter of continuing to push forward and believe in each other. Get on our front foot early and get that first goal — I think the game is different. That is where it has been the last few games.”
Dibbini said the key to getting back on the winning track is the Wildcats’ defense.
“(Texas and Texas Tech) had a few explosive, out-of-the-ordinary players in positions — especially up high — we have to continue to work to neutralize, They just need one, and they got their one,” he said. “Can we do a better job neutralizing the other team’s speedy, explosive athletic forward? If we do that, we give ourselves a chance.”
Winning is important, Dibbini said, because it provides confidence and momentum. Which is why it is so important for his team to win Thursday and avoid an 0-3 Big 12 start.
“(Winning) is always momentum,” Dibbini said. “It is always confidence. Any result gives us confidence. This team is built off of confidence. There is no panic button. We are playing really good teams — really solid teams that have been around for a while. We are just as solid, and we believe in ourselves. (We will) continue to fight and figure it out.”
Entz said the team isn’t that far away.
“It is just eliminating the small mistakes (to start winning),” Entz said. “I think we are playing really well. We have been seeing that, and everyone has been telling us that. But we just make a few mistakes that cost us the game. That is the little margin that happens in the Big 12, because it is competitive every single game. It is going to be the little things that you do that either win or lose the game.”