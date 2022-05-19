Kansas State soccer will have its second goalkeeper coach in as many seasons after head coach Mike Dibbini announced the hire of Baylor's Matt Smith.
Smith replaces David Romay, who left the Wildcats after one season to coach the Cardiff City Women's Football Club in Wales.
Smith coaches at Baylor for five seasons, helping the Bears to two Big 12 titles and NCAA Elite 8 appearances in 2017 and 2018.
He also helped mentor Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt to All-Big 12 honors.
“The staff and players couldn’t be more excited to add Matt Smith to our coaching staff,” Dibbini said in a release. “He brings a wealth of Big 12 coaching experience with goalkeepers and coaching in general. With the addition, I can say we just don’t have solid, experienced coaches in place, but I feel like we have a staff that is in place to guide this program into its next phase. Matt recognizes and anticipates the direction we are headed. We couldn’t be more excited for him to join us.”
Before his time at Baylor, Smith was the head coach at Limestone University (S.C.). During his seven years as a Saint, he became the program's all-time wins leader (80-38-10). The Saints had just four winning seasons in 20 years before Smith's arrival. Smith had 10 or more wins in five seasons.
Smith also spent five seasons as an assistant women's soccer coach at Presbyterian College (S.C.) where he helped the school make the transition from Division II to Division I.
Smith played at Trevecca Nazarene University before transferring to Cumberland University. Smith was considered to be a top-50 player in South Carolina after leading Irmo High School to a state championship during his senior year.
Smith graduated from South Carolina with a bachelor's degree in history in 2009.
“I’m very excited about joining the program at K-State,” Smith said. “I’ve been able to see the growth of this program up close for the past five seasons and I know where it can go. I want to bring my experience within the Big 12 Conference to help get this program to the next level.”
Dibbini also announced the hire of Olivia Seddon as the program's volunteer assistant coach on Thursday.
"We are so excited to add Liv and complete our staff,” Dibbini said. “She brings so much energy and has the passion to want to be a coach at the collegiate level. Her experience playing at the NCAA Division I level along with her Masters in Sports Coaching will help our program tremendously. We are looking forward to watching her pursue her passion of coaching."
Seddon was a five-year letter winner at Northern Colorado. Her responsibilities with the program will include: video analysis and scouting, on-field instruction and assisting at K-State's various camps and clinics.
“Since I was young, I have always wanted to coach and stay involved in the competitive soccer scene,” Seddon said. “Growing up, I moved around a lot and worked under many different coaches who really shaped my playing experience. A few coaches had such a big impact and inspired me to want to be a part of that experience for others. Coaching is a profession where I can make a difference and help players achieve their goals while having fun and staying competitive in the sport that I fell in love with 20 years ago."
K-State finished its sixth seasons of action in 2021 by tying the school record for wins in a season (6) and broke the record for goals in a season (20), assists (20) and points (60).
K-State returns 11 of its top 12-point scorers for the 2022 seasons including Marisa Weichel (six goals) and Kyler Goins (four) who led the way for the Wildcats.