STILLWATER, Okla. — A five-game road losing streak for Kansas State was snapped Saturday in come-from-behind fashion as the 14th-ranked Wildcats held off Oklahoma State 73-68 Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The win is K-State’s third straight, part of a strong final surge in Big 12 play after losing five of the seven games prior. It is the 10th time in the Big 12 era that the Wildcats have managed to win double-digit games in conference play.

