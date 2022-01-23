New Kansas State quarterback commit Adryan Lara throws in the Elite 11 regional combine in Los Angeles in March of 2020. The three-star slinger out of Arizona chose K-State over offers from Washington State, Iowa State, Kansas and Oregon State.
Kansas State football has a high school quarterback for its 2022 class.
On Sunday, Arizona three-star quarterback Adryan Lara announced his commitment to the Wildcats via Twitter.
"If I've learned one thing on this journey, it's God has a plan," Lara tweeted. "We may not know where it leads but we need to have faith. With the support of my parents and coaches, I never wavered from mine and because of that, I have found a place to call home for the next 4-5 years where I will be surrounded by more family...
"I am blessed beyond measure and incredibly excited to announce that I have committed to further my education and play football in front of the best fans in college football ... KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY!!!! #EMAW #FAMILY"
Lara was originally committed to Washington State and former head coach Nick Rolovich before Rolovich and several Cougar assistants were terminated on Oct. 20 after not complying with the university's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The new commit held also held offers from Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas and Oregon State.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pounds product out of Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Ariz. finished his prep career with 10,652 yards, 117 touchdowns and 42 interceptions. Lara completed 62.5% of his passes and led the Scorpions to 47 wins in his four seasons.
According to 247, Lara comes in as the second-highest recruit in the Wildcats' 2022 class after Pennsylvania offensive lineman Jalen Klemm.
Lara will join a full quarterback room led by Nebraska graduate transfer Adrian Martinez and junior Will Howard along with redshirt freshman Jake Rubley and junior Jaren Lewis.