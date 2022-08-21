Kansas State midfielder Adah Anderson
Buy Now

Kansas State midfielder Adah Anderson heads the ball past a Missouri State defender during a scrimmage on August 6 at Buser Family Park. Anderson had the lone goal in the Wildcats’ 1-1 tie over the Northern Colorado on Sunday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State soccer appeared to be nine minutes away from its first win of the season.

Holding a 1-0 lead with less than 10 minutes to play, a defensive lapse allowed Northern Colorado to score a goal with 8:57 remaining. Neither team’s offense was able to muster another goal in the remaining nine minutes and the game resulted in a 1-1 tie Sunday at Buser Family Park.

Tags

Recommended for you