Kansas State midfielder Adah Anderson heads the ball past a Missouri State defender during a scrimmage on August 6 at Buser Family Park. Anderson had the lone goal in the Wildcats’ 1-1 tie over the Northern Colorado on Sunday.
Kansas State soccer appeared to be nine minutes away from its first win of the season.
Holding a 1-0 lead with less than 10 minutes to play, a defensive lapse allowed Northern Colorado to score a goal with 8:57 remaining. Neither team’s offense was able to muster another goal in the remaining nine minutes and the game resulted in a 1-1 tie Sunday at Buser Family Park.
With 38:08 remaining in the second half, K-State (0-1-1) got on the scoreboard after freshman forward Sophie Harlan passed the ball to sophomore midfielder Adah Anderson who was just outside the goalie box in the middle of the field, and Anderson performed a tap kick with spin on the ball that curved it right of the goalkeeper into the net.
“Sophie (Harlan) made a great run, and I was like, ‘This has gone too long, 0-0, we got to get up’,” Anderson said. “I just sprinted in, and Sophie (Harlan) actually told me after that, she was like, ‘I knew you were going to go there, (I) didn’t actually see you but I had full trust in you.’ So, I went in and (Harlan) set me up with a great touch and then I was just able to put it in for our team.”
It provided a sigh of relief for the Wildcats as it was their 17th shot and fourth on goal of the game.
“I felt like we could take a breath, honestly, a little bit (after our goal),” Anderson said. “But still, we knew we had to get another (goal) or else (Northern) Colorado, as you saw is a good team, they can get back in (the game). For a second, we could kind of breathe, but then it was like, ‘We got to keep going.’”
Sophomore forward Riley Baker did score a goal for K-State with 11:45 remaining in the first half, but an offsides penalty wiped the goal away.
The Wildcats, stifling defense held Northern Colorado scoreless for the first 81 minutes of the game. The Bears had only two shots up to that point, but Northern Colorado was able to score a goal at the 81:03 mark of the game.
Senior Rachel Harris started at goalkeeper for the first time since October 31, 2019. Harris was sidelined the last two years after suffering a serious injury that caused multiple surgeries. She recorded two saves.
The gut punch of Saturday's game was real. The Wildcats had more shots on goal (12) as Northern Colorado had total (9). K-State ended the game with 27 total shots. And despite all of that, they still only managed to find the net one time.
“It is the game of soccer; it is definitely cruel sometimes,” head coach Mike Dibbini said. “Felt like we had some good effort today. We just had a non-focus moment where they punished us for it. Another lesson learned moving forward that when you have so many chances in you got to execute your chances and find some separation against a team like this.”
K-State spread the ball around offensively as 10 players recorded at least one shot and nine of the 10 recorded a shot on goal.
“We have a lot of depth this year, which is a great advantage,” Anderson said. “We can really go at teams and wear them down. Having that many players get good looks at the goal is a great thing. That will help us down the road – especially in big 12 play.”
Despite the disappointment, senior defender Kursten Von Klahr still views multiple positives from the game that can be taken into a crucial three-game road stretch.
“There was good soccer played,” Von Klahr said. “We kept (Northern Colorado) in the game, and it is a little disappointing... But we are taking the good things that came from today. We had 12 shots on goal to (Northern Colorado’s) three. And our game plan was to make aggressive mistakes and go at them and be aggressive in the attack. I think that shows we followed the game plan, we just got to put them away, but a lot of positives to take out of the game.”
Now the Wildcats start a three-game road trip with UT-Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg, Texas on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.