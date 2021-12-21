Kansas State defensive tackle Eli Huggins (92) tries to bring down TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) during last week’s game in Fort Worth, Texas. After the Wildcats’ 21-14 win, they returned to both the Associated Press and coaches polls, which released their latest rankings Sunday.
Senior Kansas State defensive tackle Eli Huggins announced via his Twitter Tuesday evening that he would be returning to K-State play a sixth and final season.
"I'm excited to announce that I'll be returning for my sixth season," Huggins said in a tweet. "It's been an honor to play for this university the past five years. I'm not done yet. I absolutely love this program and look forward to next year. It's time to finish this season strong. I'll see you next fall. Go Cats!"
Huggins was a key piece of the K-State defensive line over the last two seasons. In 2021, he recorded 18 total tackles (12 solo) with six tackles for loss and three sacks which was enough to be named as an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection earlier this month by league coaches.
The senior is the first Wildcat to announce that he's coming back for another season, but head coach Chris Klieman indicated that most of the seniors have made their decision and he'll let them announce that on their own timetable.
"There's some that are coming back and there are some that have jobs or are going to go play in the NFL," Klieman said. "There's maybe a couple who are still up in the air and I've given them that space because if they're not ready to make that decision, I'm not going to press upon it.
"When we had an open week in early December, I asked a few about it and they said, 'Coach, can I have some more time,' and I said absolutely. They've done so much for K-State football and have done so much for me, I can give them a little more time."