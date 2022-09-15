Kansas State will take the field on Saturday versus Tulane with one of the top statistical defenses in the country.
After wins over South Dakota and Missouri, the Wildcats rank 13th the country in passing yards allowed per game (133.5), 15th in total defense (246 yards per game), third in the country in pass efficiency defense (69.89) and fifth overall in scoring defense (six points per game).
This all comes with the Wildcats having a nearly fully rebuilt secondary, led by senior corners Ekow Boye-Doe and Julius Brents and senior free safety Josh Hayes, who transferred in from Virginia this offseason and has already been a vibrant presence in the defensive backfield, despite missing the season-opener due to injury.
“It was a huge difference,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “And that’s not an indictment on any of our other players. It’s just a guy that’s a six-year guy that has seen 40-plus games of football as opposed to younger players that have not seen a whole lot of football. To get Josh back there from a leadership standpoint, from ability to play man coverage, and I think everybody saw his ability to fill the alley and run and hit, that’s what I know about Josh Hayes so I was excited to get him back.”
Hayes and other Wildcat newcomers including strong safety Kobe Savage, jack safety Drake Cheatum and freshman free safety VJ Payne have become a strength for this K-State team early in the season.
Add in senior jack safety Cincere Mason, who already has two interceptions this season after transferring in last year and not even getting to play the whole season due to injury, and the two cornerbacks and you have the makings of one of the secondaries in the country.
“I think the fact that we are new, we’re kind of leaning on each other to continue to gel in as a whole group,” Hayes said. “As we continue to grow, we’ll fall into the entire defense (and) I feel like we’re starting to do (that) now and from there, you know, we’re playing football.”
Things are about to pick up, though, after less than stellar competition in the opening two games of the season. Tulane comes into Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday with one of the top passing attacks in the country. After that, Big 12 play kicks off with a bang with a road trip to No. 6 Oklahoma.
“I think it’s gonna get really busy over the landscape of the Big 12 season and probably this week, because these guys are gonna throw it around with a really good quarterback,” Klieman said. “I think (the secondary) will really be challenged. I know they’re excited to be challenged in the coming part of the season. ... Those guys know what’s coming.”
K-State and Tulane kick of Saturday at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.