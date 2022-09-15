09122022-mer-spt-kstatefb-2

Kansas State safety Josh Hayes tackles Missouri wide receiver Mookie Cooper during the first half of their non-conference game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Kansas State will take the field on Saturday versus Tulane with one of the top statistical defenses in the country.

After wins over South Dakota and Missouri, the Wildcats rank 13th the country in passing yards allowed per game (133.5), 15th in total defense (246 yards per game), third in the country in pass efficiency defense (69.89) and fifth overall in scoring defense (six points per game).

