Nick Goodwin hit a grand slam to power a six-run eighth inning as Kansas State baseball overcame a four-run deficit to beat Baylor 7-5 Sunday afternoon in its home season finale.
Goodwin’s home run put the Wildcats (27-23, 8-13 Big 12) ahead 6-5 after Dylan Phillips drove in Josh Nicoloff earlier in the eighth to score their first run since the first inning. Cash Rugely later added a pinch hit solo shot for insurance.
All six of K-State’s late-game runs came against Bears pitcher Matt Voelker (4-6), who came on in relief of starter Blake Helton at the start of the eighth. Helton dominated the Wildcats through seven innings, giving up just one run on three hits while striking out four and walking four.
Meanwhile, Baylor’s offense chased K-State starter Connor McCullough from the game after three innings, as the Bears (24-24, 6-15 Big 12) took a 4-1 lead in the third inning. Ty Ruhl (4-2) took over for McCullough and went a career-high five innings, allowing just one run in the top of the fifth while striking out a career-high four.
“(The comeback) doesn’t happen without Ty Ruhl coming out of the bullpen and settling everyone else down for a second straight Sunday,” said Wildcats head coach Pete Hughes.
But even as Ruhl slowed down Baylor’s attack, the K-State offense continued to struggle against Helton. Its lone run before the eighth came in the bottom of the first, when Goodwin singled to drive in Jeff Heinrich.
Hughes admitted to not feeling confident that his team would come back, and as the middle innings dragged on, the energy in the Wildcats dugout was palpably flat.
“We were down that whole game and their pitcher was doing a great job keeping us even-keeled,” Phillips said. “There towards the seventh, I tried reminding the guys that last year on Senior Day, we put up seven in the ninth, so I think that kind of got us going there.”
Nicoloff reached on an error with one out in the bottom of the eighth, then Heinrich and Phillips singled back-to-back to make it 5-2 Bears. Dominic Johnson walked to load the bases, bringing up Goodwin, who, prior to Sunday’s game, had had just one hit in his last five games.
Hughes said he was more optimistic about his batters going up against the lefty Voelker, whose arm-side run drew pitches away from the right-handed hitter’s barrel, leading them to go opposite field.
That’s exactly what the righty Goodwin did, sneaking the ball just over the monster in right field to stun Baylor and electrify the home crowd, which to that point had had little to cheer about.
“He got me down two strikes pretty quick, so I was kind of in defensive mode, still looking fastball out over the plate,” Goodwin said. “I got a good pitch up and put a good swing on it.”
Ruhl gave up a leadoff single in the top of the ninth and Hughes made the switch to Phillips to close out the game for a second straight day.
Phillips got pinch hitter Ian Groves to strike out swinging before Kaelen Culpepper made a diving stop at third base to throw out the lead runner on an Antonio Valdez swing. Phillips walked Harrison Caley before striking out Jacob Schoenvogel to earn his sixth save of the year in his final game at Tointon Family Stadium. He also went 1-for-1 at the plate with three walks, a run and an RBI.
“No matter what happens in that ninth inning, when I give (Phillips) the ball, I’m completely satisfied I’ve done my job, and my job is to put our kids, our team in the best position to have success,” Hughes said. “When it’s in his hands, that’s our best situation to have success. … It’s ironic, not only is he the home run king, he’s got to go down in the conversation of being one of the best players to ever play here with his versatility. There’s no question about it. One of the best players I’ve ever coached.”
The win gave K-State a series victory over the Bears, guaranteed the Wildcats a spot in the Big 12 Tournament and wrapped up their home slate with a 21-7 record at Tointon Family Stadium.
“It’s the people,” Hughes said of his team’s home field success. “It’s our fan experience personnel. It’s like a rock concert, because if you go to other parks in the league, it’s not like this. … Our crowd just shows up. They’re starting to get more educated on certain parts of the game to get involved. Come a long way since I’ve been here, and it’s my fourth season.
“Our kids love it. They really do. They play a different level of play. We’re very privileged, believe me. We understand the advantage and we understand where it comes from, and it comes from the people in this town.”
K-State will head east this week, starting with a Tuesday evening tilt at Virginia Tech — where Hughes coached from 2007-2013 — followed by a three-game series at West Virginia before the Big 12 Tournament.
The plan?
“Win four straight games,” Hughes said. “...I think we’re in the conversation (for the NCAA Tournament), with not much margin to spare. We want to win four games. We’ve got to win Tuesday to do that.”