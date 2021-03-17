Fresh off the second shutout of her young career, Kansas State goalkeeper Peyton Pearson earned recognition from the Big 12 league office Tuesday.
Pearson won the conference’s freshman of the week award after keeping Kansas off the board in last week’s 0-0 draw in Lawrence. She had five saves on 14 total shots from KU.
A Tulsa, Okla., native, Pearson has recorded 200 minutes of scoreless soccer to begin her K-State career. She is the second Wildcat goalkeeper to register two shutouts in her first two starts for the Wildcats, joining Miranda Larkin in the 2016 season when she held SIUE and Oakland scoreless.
The Big 12 accolade wasn’t Pearson’s only honor after last week’s draw: She also was named to TopDrawerSoccer.com National Team of the Week on Tuesday.
Tuesday marked Pearson’s third award from the Big 12. In November, she was named the conference’s goalkeeper and freshman of the week after posting a shutout versus Texas Tech in K-State’s Big 1 finale. She was the first Wildcat netminder ever to win the Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week award.
K-State’s next match will be in a closed exhibition Saturday, when it takes on the Kansas City National Women’s Soccer League team at Swope Soccer Village in Overland Park.