Through a 30-minute delayed first pitch and about another hour lightning delay after the third inning, Kansas State hit three home runs that accounted for five runs in a 8-6 win Tuesday over Northern Colorado at Tointon Family Stadium.
K-State (12-11. 0-3 in Big 12 play) got out to an early 6-0 lead in the first three innings with an unearned run in the first inning, a run in the second inning and two two-run home runs in the third inning.
With a runner on base in the third inning with no outs, Dylan Phillips smacked a ball 450 feet to deep center field for a home run to extend K-State’s lead to 4-0.
Cole Johnson then hit a laser into the bullpen later in the inning, bringing in two more runs, pushing the lead to 6-0.
“I love jumping on a team, especially at home,” head coach Pete Hughes said. “I am glad we did, because (Northern Colorado) played with more urgency than we did after the (weather) delay. Good for our guys for coming out and getting our bats going early. Doing what we are supposed to do at home mid-week. You got to sustain (playing good), though. You have got to play nine innings.”
Northern Colorado (6-20) did not back down as it scored five of the games next six runs to cut K-State’s lead to 7-5 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.
Josh Nicoloff gave the Wildcats some more breathing room in the bottom of the seventh inning with a solo home run to give the hosts an 8-5 lead.
Northern Colorado got a RBI single in the top of the eighth inning.
The Bears had an opportunity to score more runs in the inning with a runner on first and third base with two outs, but a strikeout ended the inning and kept the Wildcats’ lead at 8-6.
A positive for the Wildcats was German Fajardo, a reliever that Hughes had as the starter for more practice and experience. He threw three shutout innings and recorded eight strikeouts.
K-State used four pitchers for the remaining six innings after Fajardo was removed, who allowed six runs. After the bullpen struggled in recent weekend series at TCU and struggled in this game, Hughes said that improvement is a hot topic of conversation.
“I feel like (apologizing for winning this game),” Hughes said. “Sloppy win. We are definitely not at the state of the season to be playing sloppy baseball. How is it sloppy? When you got (an opponent) down 6-0 at home — whether there was a rain delay or not — if you are hungry and have urgency, then you put people away (and) you don’t let them crawl back in. And we let them crawl back in, so it was disappointing.”
K-State plays Northern Colorado one more time Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Tointon Family Stadium.