Kansas State center Ayoka Lee is in the running for another prestigious award.
Lee, a third-year sophomore, made the top-10 list for the 2021 Lisa Leslie Award, presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. The award, in its fourth year, recognizes the top centers in women’s Division I college basketball. To be a candidate for the award, a player must exhibit consistent play, a positive attitude and a commitment to excellence.
The award is named after Leslie, who was a three-time All-American and 1994 National Player of the Year at Southern California. She was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.
Lee is averaging 18 points per game this season, making 60.1% (92-for-153) of her field goal attempts. She's also made 81.9% (68 of 83) of her free throws. Lee is the only one of the 10 candidates on the list who is making her field goals and free throws at a 60/80% clip.
In addition to her scoring, Lee is grabbing 8.3 rebounds and blocking 1.6 shots per game.
This season, Lee became only the fourth player in K-State history to register 200 or more points, 100 or more rebounds and 20 or more blocks in each of her first two seasons.
Other candidates for the 2021 Lisa Leslie Award are: Queen Egbo of Baylor, Olivia Nelson-Ododa of Connecticut, Elissa Cunane of NC State, Janelle Bailey of North Carolina, Shakira Austin of Ole Miss, Nancy Mulkey of Rice, Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, Kamilla Cardoso of Syracuse and Charli Collier of Texas.
The list of the 10 candidates will be trimmed to five next month. The winner of the award will be presented on April 9.