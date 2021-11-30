Kansas State backup quarterback Will Howard (15) hands off to running back Jacardia Wright (9) in last month's Sunflower Showdown against Kansas. A third-year sophomore, Wright entered the transfer portal Tuesday.
The depth of the Kansas State running back room took another hit Tuesday morning: Jacardia Wright entered the transfer portal, a team spokesman confirmed to The Mercury. The news was first reported by GoPowercat.
The pair served as the No. 2 (Ervin) and 3 (Wright) players on the running back depth chart this season behind superstar Deuce Vaughn.
A third-year sophomore, Wright had appeared in 10 of K-State's 12 regular-season games this fall, carrying 13 times for 56 yards. He played in for games last season , finishing with 17 yards on six carries. His most successful season as a Wildcat came in his debut campaign in 2019, when he saw time in three games and carried 22 times for 122 yards and his lone touchdown of his college career.
The bulk of his yardage in 2019 came in the final regular-season game versus Iowa State, when he ran a career-best 60 yards — and had a 12-yard touchdown — on six carries in a 27-17 home victory.
Wright was a late addition in the Wildcats' 2019 class, joining the program in April of that year, two months after the traditional signing period.
An Illinois native, Wright was a dominant high school player at St. Teresa in Decatur, Ill. He rushed for a staggering 8,821 yards and 133 touchdowns during his career, with both marks ranking second in state history at the time of his graduation. He was the Macon County Football Player of the Year three straight times, making him only the second player to achieve that feat. He also starred at safety, earning all-Illinois first-team honors from USA Today Sports/American Family Insurance in 2018.