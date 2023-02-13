Kansas State junior distance runner Hadley Splechter broke a school record in the men’s indoor mile over the weekend at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Splechter finished in second place with a personal-best time of 4:02.07, breaking the previous record held by Jeff Schemmel in 1976 with a time of 4:02.42 during the NCAA Championships. Fellow junior Mike Rohlinger landed in eighth place with a time of 4:09.93.
Fellow junior Sydney Burton also performed well in the women’s mile run, earning a first-place finish in a field of eight runners with a personal-best time of 4:42.36, which was 40 seconds faster than the last runner’s time.
Freshman Grace Meyer ran her fastest mile at 5:01.1, finishing fourth.
Two other K-State athletes finished in the top 10 Saturday. Sophomore Kam Garrett finished eighth in the high jump with a height of 2.12 meters (six feet, 11.5 inches) while junior Jasmine Greet finished 10th in the shot put with a distance of 14.97 meters (48 feet, 1.5 inches).
Three distance runners also put up new personal bests, led by junior Jessica Caraway who had her fastest 800 meters with a time of 2:13.55 to finish 15th.
Sophomore Matthew Hauser (14th, 4:11.52) and junior Jack Vincent (15th, 4:12.83) both shaved seconds off their mile run times.
The Wildcats will return home later this week for the Steve Miller Invitational Meet on Friday.