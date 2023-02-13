Splechter.jpg
Kansas State junior distance runner Hadley Splechter lays on track at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville after breaking the men’s indoor mile school record on Saturday.

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Kansas State junior distance runner Hadley Splechter broke a school record in the men’s indoor mile over the weekend at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Splechter finished in second place with a personal-best time of 4:02.07, breaking the previous record held by Jeff Schemmel in 1976 with a time of 4:02.42 during the NCAA Championships. Fellow junior Mike Rohlinger landed in eighth place with a time of 4:09.93.

