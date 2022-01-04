HOUSTON — Skylar Thompson celebrated touchdowns and big plays. After his final snap, he enjoyed a long embrace with head coach Chris Klieman before walking down the sideline and high-fiving teammates. Thompson smiled as he hoisted the Texas Bowl trophy with Klieman during the postgame ceremony. Then he tossed on a cowboy hat and picked up the game’s most valuable player award.
None of these moments are what he’ll remember most about Kansas State’s 42-20 win over LSU.
Thompson never will forget looking into the stands at NRG Stadium and seeing his father and younger brother cheering him on. Given the date of Tuesday’s game, his stepmother couldn’t make it, “because she has to work tomorrow,” Thompson said. His brother missed basketball practice — Thompson joked his sibling probably will “have to do a couple extra suicides” at the next practice. And his father, whose support never wavered amid all the adversity in Thompson’s life was front and center again Tuesday.
Family comes first.
“My father has been everything to me. Him and I have been through thick and thin together,” said Thompson, whose biological mother died of cancer when he was 6 years old. “In high school, we were driving all over the country to go to camps, to go to visits, and my dad was driving me everywhere and exhausted. But he was willing to do anything, and sacrifice anything, for me to do something like this today. And to see the gratitude on his face and share that moment with him, I can’t put it into words. I love him so much. It’s been a special ride.”
“Special” aptly describes his final game as a collegian.
Thompson, the Wildcats’ sixth-year senior quarterback, went out with a bang. He completed 75% (21-for-28) of his attempts for 259 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
“It honestly hasn’t registered like what just happened,” Thompson said. “It was that much fun. I felt like that was our best offensive performance of the season. O-line was blocking their tail off. Deuce (Vaughn) running the ball well. Receivers catching the ball. We were just firing on all cylinders.”
The Wildcats (8-5) were locked in from the jump. After winning the coin toss and electing to receive, they scored touchdowns on each of their first three drives and never looked back. The closest the Tigers (6-7) ever got was 14 points, as they scored a touchdown with 20 seconds left before halftime to head into the locker room down 21-7.
K-State picked up where it left off in the second half, as it scored the contest’s next three touchdowns — all from Vaughn (two rushing, one receiving) — to put the game out of reach. The Wildcats led 42-7 with 10:15 to play, flirting with setting a program record for margin of victory in a bowl game. But LSU and its short-handed roster refused to quit. The Tigers scored the game’s final 13 points, including a touchdown on the last play: an 81-yard touchdown catch by Chris Hilton as time expired. But it was far too little (and far too late) to affect the result.
“What a dominant performance tonight,” Klieman said. “I felt the guys had great preparation, especially once we got down to Houston. They were focused and galvanized. They were wanting to make a statement.”
Arguably no one made a bigger statement than Vaughn, the smallest player on the field.
As he has done so often the past two seasons, the Wildcats’ star running back set the tone. Vaughn set a K-State bowl record for touchdowns, scoring four times, three on the ground and one via a reception. Vaughn’s four scores also were the most ever scored by a player in the Texas Bowl. He finished with 146 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.
Vaughn said his performance took on greater meaning given the opponent and the location — his home state.
“LSU is a team you watch growing up. They’re a blue blood school. They won a national championship a few years ago,” he said. “To get the opportunity to play them in a big-time bowl game back in Texas … to come out on top is big time.”
***
Fourth-year junior receiver Malik Knowles was the recipient of two of Thompson’s touchdown tosses, hauling in a 25-yard pass for the game’s first score — at the 9:13 mark of the first quarter — and adding a 5-yard TD catch in the second period.
“He played really well,” Klieman said of Knowles, whose two touchdown receptions were the most by a Wildcat in a bowl game since Tyler Lockett also had two versus UCLA in the 2015 Alamo Bowl. “He was ready to go.”
The Tigers weren’t.
In their first (and only) game under interim coach Brad Davis, the Tigers didn’t even pick up a first down until approximately six minutes remained in the second quarter.
“I started off the week by saying there would be no excuse,” said Davis, who now gives way to new head coach Brian Kelly, formerly of Notre Dame. “As you guys can see, we went to battle here with a pretty limited roster. Yet I’m disappointed in myself that I couldn’t have been better for the players today.
“I fully expected us to win the game. I thought we had a plan that we put together as a coaching staff that would lend itself to allowing our players to go out and make plays, and that plan was obviously not executed well.”
Conversely, the Wildcats nearly were flawless in their execution.
In his first game as K-State’s play-caller, interim offensive coordinator Collin Klein guided the team to touchdowns on every first-half possession, other than the final one, which ended in a missed 54-yard field goal from Ty Zentner on the second quarter’s last play. The Wildcats scored on three of their four second-half drives with the first-team offense on the field; their final possession of the night, with the backups in, resulted in a punt.
K-State finished with 442 yards of total offense, 259 passing and 183 rushing.
It was among the best outings the Wildcats’ offense ever has had in a bowl game. The 22 first downs tied for fifth most. Thompson’s completion percentage tied for second best, putting him alongside Brian Kavanagh (1995 Holiday Bowl) and trailing only Jake Waters (77.8% completion rate in the 2013 Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl). Vaughn’s rushing yardage total ranked third in K-State’s bowl history.
Perhaps most impressively, the 42 points are the third most the Wildcats have scored in a bowl, behind the 54 in the aforementioned 1995 Holiday Bowl and the 52 in the 1993 Copper Bowl.
Simply put, Klieman said Klein called a “great” game.
“We had great dialogue throughout the game,” Klieman said. “I just kept telling him, ‘Keep putting pressure on them, keep applying pressure. Don’t take the foot off the gas.’ And he had a lot of things dialed up really well.”
***
K-State’s offensive success also helped the defense, keeping LSU’s offense on the sideline. The Tigers ran just 48 plays, the fewest ever by a Wildcat bowl opponent. Though converted quarterback Jontre Kirklin had three touchdown passes, K-State also picked him off twice.
Take away the 81-yard, last-second heave, and Kirklin had just 57 yards on 6-of-10 passing.
That final play also inflated the Tigers’ final numbers, going from 227 yards on 47 plays (an average of 4.8 per snap) to 308 on 48 (an average of 6.4).
Klieman was irritated about the end-of-half touchdown that gave LSU its first score.
Other than that, however, he had little to complain about defensively.
“They did some really good things, ran some trick plays and stuff, which they had to do without having a real throwing quarterback,” he said. “But we were able to get a couple of big turnovers. We didn’t tackle exceptionally well, but give (the Tigers) credit: Those guys ran hard, and they’re big up front. We made the stops when we needed to make them.”
***
It was a notable victory on a pair of fronts for Klieman. On one, he became only the second coach to win a bowl game at K-State. (Bill Snyder won nine.) On another, he became the first Wildcat coach to post a pair of eight-win seasons in his first three years on the job.
He preferred not to put any of the postgame focus on himself, though.
Instead, he praised his players’ resolve.
After K-State dropped its final two regular-season games, the team bounced back in a big way to end the 2021 campaign on a high note.
“We didn’t flinch,” he said. “Guys, 8-5 is a good season, and we can build off of that. (It is) a hell of a lot better than 7-6. These guys were not going to be denied today.”
Least of all Thompson.
He recalled all the behind-the-scenes work he’s put in over the last six seasons — especially, given his long, long list of injuries, the time he had to spend with the team’s training staff. Going in for treatment, day after day after day, he said, “gets very old and tiring and draining.” After tearing his pectoral muscle, which brought his 2020 season to a premature close, he noted he “could have walked away from the game.”
But he didn’t.
He was rewarded for his perseverance Tuesday.
“I was raised that if you start something, you finish it and give it everything you’ve got and let God take care of the rest,” he said. “And holy smokes, I couldn’t have drawn up a better way to finish than tonight.”