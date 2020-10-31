The Kansas State soccer team picked up its second win of the season, defeating Iowa State Friday in Ames 2-0. Senior midfielder Brookelyn Entz scored both goals.
The win moves the Wildcats to 2-6 on the season, while Iowa State falls to 2-6. Kansas State also snapped a 14-match road losing streak in the Big 12 and won its first road game since Sept. 16, 2018, when it defeated Tulsa.
K-State goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer made six saves in the game.
Cross Country teams finish in top 5 at Big 12
Championship
The Kansas State men’s and women’s cross country teams finished in the top five at the Big 12 Championship Friday in Lawrence. The men finished fourth, while the women placed fifth.
The Wildcats also had two runners earn All-Big 12 honors, as Cooper Schroeder finished 15th in the men’s race, while Jaybe Shufelberger finished ninth in the women’s race.
Oklahoma State won the men’s team title, while Iowa State won the women’s title.
Volleyball splits series with Kansas
No. 11 Kansas State went 1-1 Friday and Saturday against Kansas in Lawrence. K-State is now 6-4 on the season.
The Wildcats lost Friday’s match in four sets before rebounding to win Friday’s match in five sets.