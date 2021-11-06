Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles, right, celebrates with running back Deuce Vaughn after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football basketball game against Kansas Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
LAWRENCE — There were no surprises in Saturday's Sunflower Showdown.
The result, as expected, was the same as it has been the previous dozen years.
Kansas State won.
Kansas lost.
The Wildcats dominated from the jump and never let up in a 35-10 win at David Booth Memorial Stadium.
It marks K-State's (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) 13th consecutive victory over KU, extending what already was the longest win streak in the series' 119-year history.
The Wildcats set the tone, offensively and defensively, from the outset. They forced the Jayhawks (1-8, 0-6) to punt on the game's opening possession. Once the Wildcats took over, they promptly marched 72 yards in eight plays for the contest's first score: a 1-yard touchdown from star running back Deuce Vaughn.
The diminutive, 5-foot-6, 173-pound Texas native had an outsized influence on Saturday's result. After his opening-drive touchdown, he proceeded to have the best game — in terms of rushing yards (162) and all-purpose yards (222) — of his K-State career. He tied another single-game personal best with three rushing touchdowns. After his 1-yard score to start Saturday's scoring, he added an 80-yarder on the first play of the third quarter and another 1-yarder with 10:44 remaining.
In between Vaughn's first and last rushing touchdown, the Wildcats found the end zone twice more: a 68-yard throw-and-catch from Skylar Thompson to Malik Knowles (a one-play drive) and a 1-yard plunge from fullback Ben Sinnott, which was his first touchdown as a collegian.
KU's Jacob Borcila got the Jayhawks on the board with a 40-yard field goal in the first quarter, but missed a 39-yard attempt in the second. The hosts didn't cross the goal line until the 3:02 mark of the third quarter, when receiver Kwamie Lassiter refused to go down on a 15-yard touchdown reception.
Vaughn responded a little more than seven minutes later to punctuate K-State's latest triumph in the rivalry — its 26th in the past 31 years.