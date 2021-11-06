LAWRENCE — There were no surprises in Saturday's Sunflower Showdown.
The result, as expected, was the same as it has been the previous dozen years.
Kansas State won.
Kansas lost.
The Wildcats dominated from the jump and never let up in a 35-10 win at David Booth Memorial Stadium.
It marks K-State's (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) 13th consecutive victory over KU, extending what already was the longest win streak in the series' 119-year history.
“Big win. Excited for our guys, excited for our team, excited for K-State nation out there," Wildcat head coach Chris Klieman said. "Excited for all the former players, because this one means an awful lot to those guys. It means an awful lot to the state. It means a ton to the almost 60 kids we have on our team from the state of Kansas."
The Wildcats set the tone, offensively and defensively, from the outset. They forced the Jayhawks (1-8, 0-6) to punt on the game's opening possession. Once the Wildcats took over, they promptly marched 72 yards in eight plays for the contest's first score: a 1-yard touchdown from star running back Deuce Vaughn.
The diminutive, 5-foot-6, 173-pound Texas native had an outsized influence on Saturday's result. After his opening-drive touchdown, he proceeded to have the best game — in terms of rushing yards (162) and all-purpose yards (232) — of his K-State career. He tied another single-game personal best with three rushing touchdowns. After his 1-yard touchdown to start Saturday's scoring, he added an 80-yarder on the first play of the third quarter and another 1-yarder with 10:44 remaining.
Vaughn, who has an ability to describe how plays develop nearly as well as he makes them, offered a detailed breakdown of his 80-yard run.
"That was a center play, so it was an outside zone and the center is pulling, and they did a good job of walling it off and (tight end) Nick Lenners got a great cut on the outside," Vaughn said. "I believe he cut the outside backer or the corner, and then I came around and (sophomore wide receiver Keenan Garber) got a block upfield and I was able to cut back around him. After that, I kind of felt guys on my back and it was one of those things where it was kind of a race to the pylon."
In between Vaughn's first and last rushing touchdown, the Wildcats found the end zone twice more: a 68-yard throw-and-catch from Skylar Thompson to Malik Knowles (a one-play drive) and a 1-yard plunge from fullback Ben Sinnott, which was his first touchdown as a collegian.
KU's Jacob Borcila got the Jayhawks on the board with a 40-yard field goal in the first quarter, but missed a 39-yard attempt in the second. The hosts didn't cross the goal line until the 3:02 mark of the third quarter, when receiver Kwamie Lassiter refused to go down on a 15-yard touchdown reception.
Vaughn responded a little more than seven minutes later to punctuate K-State's latest triumph in the rivalry — its 26th in the past 31 years.
Thompson authored another superlative performance, as he connected on 79.2% (19-for-24) of his passes for 244 yards and a touchdown.
It continues a recent run of stellar play for Thompson, who has thrown for 1,318 yards and eight touchdowns on 71.9% (100 of 139) passing in his past five games.
"I'm just enjoying playing football," Thompson said. "I realized that my clock is ticking and every game is an opportunity to go play and have fun and play the game that I've loved since I was in third grade. Having that mindset has allowed me to go play free and have a lot of fun. I've been playing really good football."
It was a far different story for his KU counterparts.
The Jayhawks trotted out three signal-callers Saturday. Starter Jason Bean left with an injury in the first quarter. His replacement, Miles Kendrick, also departed in the opening period with an injury of his own. Though Bean returned and played two series in the second quarter, he later returned to the sideline and remained there for the rest of the game. He gave way to third-year sophomore Jalon Daniels, who took the field with 2:48 to go in the first half and played the final two quarters. Prior to Saturday, Daniels had completed just three passes (on six throws) for 49 yards this fall.
All told, the Jayhawks' quarterbacks combined for 186 yards and a touchdown on 19-of-29 passing Saturday, with Daniels' responsible for the majority of the yardage (105) and the score.
KU playing musical chairs at quarterback didn't affect K-State in the slightest.
Klieman said the Wildcats' defensive game plan didn't change.
"I thought all three guys were very similar," Klieman said. "Maybe they had a little bit different skillsets, but in reality, they all can run their offense. They're all really athletic and can get out on the edge."
In sum, Bean and Daniels had 16 rushing yards on five carries.
Klieman couldn't have been happier.
"That's the biggest thing that concerned us coming into the game: not letting the quarterbacks beat us with their feet; make them beat us with their arm," he said. "So it was unfortunate — I know they had a couple of guys get nicked up, but it didn't change (our) plan."
After dropping its first three games in conference play, K-State now is back to .500 in the league standings thanks to Saturday's victory. And it was Win No. 6 on the season, making the Wildcats bowl eligible for the second time in Klieman's three-year tenure.
Klieman said the team's bounce-back effort the past three games can't be downplayed.
"It tells you an awful lot about the character and the resolve of our guys," Klieman said. "When we started off the way we started off in conference, there was always continued belief in that locker room and continued belief with those leaders that we had a good football team and we just needed to turn it around. I can't say enough about our leaders.”