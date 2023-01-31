Kansas State fans watch the fourth quarter of a Big 12 Conference game against Texas Tech on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The schedule for the 2023 K-State football season was announced on Tuesday.
The schedule for Kansas State’s 2023 football season was released Tuesday afternoon and the defending Big 12 Champions will host seven home games in a season that also features the addition of the four new Big 12 members — BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF.
The teams were added in last year after it was announced that both Texas and Oklahoma would be leaving the conference for the SEC in 2024.
K-State opens the season versus Southeast Missouri on Sept. 2 before hosting Troy on Sept. 9. This will be the first meeting between the Redhawks and the Wildcats and second between K-State and the Trojans, who finished last season ranked 19th in the final Associated Press poll.
The Wildcats will wrap up the non-conference with a trip to Columbia to face the Missouri Tigers. K-State crushed Mizzou 40-12 at home last season.
K-State will then open up the conference slate by hosting UCF on Sept. 23. The Wildcats and Knights have played just once, and K-State came out with a 17-10 victory thanks to a Carson Coffman 7-yard touchdown run with less than a minute to play in 2010.
The Wildcats have their bye week on Sept. 30 before traveling to Oklahoma State on Friday, Oct. 6 for their first regular-season weekday game since opening up the 2016 season at Stanford. It’s the first weekday conference game for K-State since the Wildcats hosted Baylor on a Thursday night in 2015.
K-State will come home for back-to-back home games versus TCU (Oct. 21) and Houston (Oct. 28). It will be the first ever meeting between the Wildcats and the Cougars.
After that, K-State has a trip to Texas on Nov. 4 and a home game versus Baylor on Nov. 11 before traveling to Kansas on Nov. 18 for the Sunflower Showdown.
The Wildcats will wrap the season up with a home game versus Iowa State on Nov. 25.
The 2023 Big 12 Championship game is scheduled for December 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Ticket information announced
Season ticket renewals will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Fans will have six weeks to order and renew at the 2022 rate before price increases begin on March 16.
Ticket prices, which have been fairly stagnant for the last six years, will be increasing for most areas in Bill Snyder Family Stadium. K-State currently has a seven-game sell-out streak, and 1,050 season tickets have already been ordered since new tickets went on sale last October.
“There is tremendous excitement surrounding our football program following the 2022 Big 12 Championship run and the addition of four new programs to our league for this upcoming season,” athletics director Gene Taylor said in a written statement. “We want to keep our sellout streak of seven-straight games going, so we encourage fans to renew their season tickets immediately for no price increase. Any time we make decisions to raise ticket prices, it comes with much thought and consideration as we continue to find additional sources of revenue. And, following six years of steady prices, we feel the time is right for a nominal change.”
Price increases for the 2023 season will range from approximately $1.50 to $7.50 per seat per game depending on locations
Existing season-ticket holders must renew by April 21 to keep their current seating and parking locations and fans must order by that date to participate n the online seating and parking upgrade process.
A full breakdown on seating price increases for the 2023 season can be found on a chart at kstatesports.com.