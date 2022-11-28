10242022-mer-spt-kstatevb-2
Buy Now

Kansas State head volleyball coach Suzie Fritz watches play during a Big 12 Conference game against Baylor on Oct. 22, at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State refuted allegations that Fritz was fired via text message on Monday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State has denied allegations from former players that former Wildcat volleyball coach Suzie Fritz was fired by athletics director Gene Taylor via text message.

Taylor and the department announced the dismissal in a press release put out Sunday morning.

Recommended for you