Kansas State head volleyball coach Suzie Fritz watches play during a Big 12 Conference game against Baylor on Oct. 22, at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State refuted allegations that Fritz was fired via text message on Monday.
Kansas State has denied allegations from former players that former Wildcat volleyball coach Suzie Fritz was fired by athletics director Gene Taylor via text message.
Taylor and the department announced the dismissal in a press release put out Sunday morning.
The Mercury received several letters to the editor on Monday from former K-State players, stating their displeasure with the dismissal of Fritz and assistant coaches Jeff Grove and Lauren Ramatowski and criticizing Taylor for how the firings were handled.
Those letters were also sent to the athletics department.
Deputy athletics director Jill Shields told the The Mercury via email that both she and Taylor had multiple conversations with Fritz concerning the expectations of program.
Most recently, Shields said that she met with Fritz in person prior to the Wildcats 3-2 win over Texas Tech last Wednesday.
Shields said that both she and Taylor reached out to Fritz via text following the Wildcats’ three-set loss to Baylor on Saturday, asking her to meet with them on Sunday at 9 a.m. Shields said Fritz responded and said she would not meet with them, leading K-State to go forward with the announcement that the 22-year veteran coach would not be returning for the 2023 season.
“These decisions are never easy and not something we like to do, and Suzie is a tremendous person who has done a lot for our program,” Shields said. “But the expectations were not being met.”
Fritz ended her K-State career with a 393-263 record with 13 NCAA Tournament appearances and a Big 12 Championship in 2003.
The Wildcats have struggled in recent years, though, posting losing records in conference play in five of the last six seasons while missing out on the NCAA Tournament in each of the last six years.
K-State Athletics will begin a national search for its next volleyball head coach immediately. The new coach will get to be the first to practice and play in the new Morgan Family Arena.