LAWRENCE — Kansas State sophomore Deuce Vaughn’s short and stocky legs pumped as a host of Kansas defenders chased him down the sideline on the first play of Saturday's second half.
Vaughn dashed to the perimeter on a zone-run play, and after cutting inside — a key downfield block from sophomore wide receiver Keenan Garber helped — he had nothing but open space in front of him. A KU defender made a desperate dive in an attempt to stop what ultimately was a career-long carry for the sophomore, but it was unsuccessful, as Vaughn went 80 yards to push the Wildcats lead to 28-3 just 15 seconds into the half.
“That’s just Deuce,” senior center Noah Johnson said. “You get him one-on-one with someone, and he’s not getting tackled.”
The run pushed accounted for nearly half of his career-high 162 rushing yards. And he did so on just 11 carries — a whopping 14.7 yards per attempt, the third-best single-mark in school history among players with at least 10 carries.
“As an offense, I felt like we were clicking really well,” said Vaughn, whose previous personal best rushing total (127) was earlier this season versus Nevada. “We came to the sideline and said, 'We can do a lot against these guys.' It was one of those things where, when you’re running, you kind of black out and then you’re on autopilot. It was a really good feeling.”
The rushing touchdown was the second of three on the day; the other two were 1-yard efforts that marked K-State's first and last scores of the game.
Vaughn also snagged six passes for 70 yards, which gave him another single-game career high, this one for all-purpose yards (232).
Prior to Saturday, his best showing in that department came in last season's win over Texas Tech, when he accounted for 194 yards.
“I keep talking about the kid, but he’s just so special,” K-State head coach Chris Klieman said. “He made a couple of really good plays in the pass game and made some guys miss.”
Vaughn also made his way up the K-State record books, passing Jesse Ertz, Bill Butler and Roosevelt Duncan to move into 18th place on the school's all-time rushing list. He now has 1,508 yards, just two shy of displacing James Johnson for 17th.
“That’s crazy to think about,” Vaughn said. “It’s humbling and I can’t take all of the credit. I never can. I have five guys in front of me and 1,000 people behind me who are helping me out and cheering me on. It’s a stat I’ll always cherish.”
But his teammates were far more excited, as they extolled the sophomore’s character and work ethic.
“Every time that kid has the ball in his hand, he makes a big play,” senior quarterback Skylar Thompson said. “I’ve said this once and I’ll say it a million times and stand firm on it forever: He’s a better person and teammate than he is a player, and I think that speaks volumes.”
Vaughn epitomized that after the game ended.
Despite having the greatest performance of his young career, he sought out Devin Neal, KU's true freshman running back.
Vaughn wanted to offer his encouragement and support to the former Lawrence High star, who ended the day with 62 yards on 19 carries.
“I was trying to find him after the game because I wanted to let him know that he’s an amazing football player,” Vaughn said. “He’s going to be somebody who’s going to turn around Kansas football. With the way he runs as a true freshman, I saw a lot of myself in him. He was fearless. He’s 18 years old and he’s playing against full-grown men on the biggest stage possible and he’s running like that. So I had to tell him that and let him know that if he ever needed me, follow me on Twitter or Instagram and reach out, because I feel like he’s an amazing talent.”