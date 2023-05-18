Pete Hughes wasn’t there in person Thursday to see Brady Day’s two-out, walk-off RBI single to lift Kansas State to a 7-6 series-opening win over TCU.

The Wildcats skipper was in the team clubhouse after being tossed in the seventh inning for arguing with the umpires over balls and strikes. But he watched his squad’s ninth-inning rally on television and could hear the dugout energy resound through the walls.

