Pete Hughes wasn’t there in person Thursday to see Brady Day’s two-out, walk-off RBI single to lift Kansas State to a 7-6 series-opening win over TCU.
The Wildcats skipper was in the team clubhouse after being tossed in the seventh inning for arguing with the umpires over balls and strikes. But he watched his squad’s ninth-inning rally on television and could hear the dugout energy resound through the walls.
It didn’t surprise him at all that his team overcame a one-run deficit in the final frame after losing the lead one inning prior.
“Once again, their resiliency was on display,” Hughes said. “They never panic. They just keep getting back into games and believing in each other. It really is one of those special, trademark wins you can talk about when you look back at the season.”
K-State (33-20, 13-9 Big 12) never trailed until the top of the eighth, when the Horned Frogs put up a two-spot against closer Tyson Neighbors (5-1) to move in front 6-5. That came directly after the Wildcats loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh, but only managed to plate one run and break a 4-4 tie.
After Neighbors recovered to send down TCU (31-22, 11-11 Big 12) in order in the top of the ninth, K-State again loaded the bases with no outs.
This time, the Wildcats did enough to put the game to bed.
Cole Johnson evened the score at 6-6 when he raced home on a wild pitch. Then, with runners at second and third with two down, Day lifted a pitch to deep left-center field. The ball landed too far beyond the outstretched glove of Horned Frogs left fielder Luke Boyers, allowing Brendan Jones to trot to the plate and seal the deal.
Day said he was looking for a fastball after taking some bad hacks at the same pitch earlier in the game. He let a first-pitch slider go by for a strike, then got his fastball and took care of business.
“Our teammates always put us in a good spot to win, whether it’s pitching or hitting,” Day said. “One through nine, everyone’s putting us in a position to win. I was just up at the right time and was able to come through for our team.”
Hughes said the game was representative of the greatness of college baseball, with both teams making clutch plays and strategic coaching decisions. He even found himself marveling at his opponent, saying he appreciates good baseball regardless of who plays it.
TCU outhit K-State 12-8 and drove in four of its six runs with two outs. Additionally, Horned Frogs pitchers collected 14 strikeouts and punched out every starter in the Wildcats' batting order at least once.
However, they left nine men on base, and let K-State score difference-making runs on a bases-loaded walk in the seventh and a wild pitch in the ninth. Both times the Wildcats loaded the bases, they did so on bunts in which all runners reached safely.
“We played fundamental small-ball baseball at a high level,” Hughes said. “We got our bunts down. … I liked the way our bases-loaded scenario with no outs ended up the second time around (in the ninth inning). We had a kid — who’s a really confident player — put a good swing on the ball, and it worked out for us.”
Day had a two-hit day for K-State, as did Jones, who took the bases-loaded walk in the seventh to drive in Roberto Pena and give the Wildcats a 5-4 advantage at the time. In addition to scoring the game-winner, Jones also came home on a two-RBI single by Kaelen Culpepper in the third to make it 4-2 K-State.
Cash Rugely and Kyan Lodice each hit one-out, first-pitch solo home runs to left-center field in the first and second innings, respectively, which put the Wildcats on top 2-0.
K-State chased TCU starter Louis Rodriguez after three innings, but that brought on Cam Brown in relief. Brown gave the Wildcats fits at the plate and held them off the base paths in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Pena broke K-State’s hitless streak with a lead-off double in the seventh, and Brown gave way to Ben Abeldt after he plunked Cole Johnson in the helmet in the next at-bat. Abeldt fielded a Raphael Pelletier bunt and threw late to third, filling the bases. He walked Jones, and then was yanked in favor of Hunter Hodges.
Hodges ended the Wildcats’ threat in the seventh, and Garrett Wright (2-2) kept them scoreless in the eighth. But in the ninth, Wright walked Johnson, hit Dom Hughes and gave up a bunt single to Jones before Johnson tied the game and Day won it.
Despite surrendering the lead in the eighth, Neighbors took the win. Pete Hughes said the two runs Neighbors allowed were the result of bad fielding luck, "debatable" calls at the plate and good hitting by the Horned Frogs. Nevertheless, he praised Neighbors for keeping his composure and limiting the damage.
Owen Boerema started on the mound for K-State, going six innings and allowing three runs on eight hits with six strikeouts. TCU scored two runs against him in the third to tie the game at 2-2, and another in the fifth, which cut the Horned Frogs’ deficit to 4-3.
“I thought Owen was fine,” Hughes said. “There’s very few kids in our program who can go through someone’s lineup three times and keep them off-balance. Owen’s one of them, and that really helps us and helps shorten the game.”
Ty Ruhl relieved Boerema in the seventh and gave up a game-tying run on two hits before Neighbors took over in the eighth.
The Wildcats will continue their three-game series with TCU at 6 p.m. Friday evening, with the regular-season finale set for 2 p.m. Saturday.
Hughes called Thursday’s victory a “crucial” one for the program as it attempts to get as high in the Big 12 standings as it can and build its resume on the national scale.
“I’m tired of people talking about Kansas State being a bubble team,” he said. “Like I told our guys, the only people who are going to get us into the national tournament are the people in our clubhouse. …
“But at least we can control it. If we keep playing good baseball and playing in pressure situations, they can’t keep us out of that. We’re going to get in there, and we’re going to be a hot team, and we’re going to play with a chip on our shoulder like we do every game.”