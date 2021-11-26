Kansas State’s Skylar Thompson (7) jogs out during the team’s senior day recognition before last week’s game against Baylor at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Thompson did not play in Friday’s regular-season finale, a 22-17 loss at Texas.
AUSTIN, Texas — Skylar Thompson wasn’t able to give it a go Friday in the final regular-season game of his college career. But following Kansas State’s 22-17 to Texas, Wildcat head coach Chris Klieman said Thompson was “close” to resuming his duties as the starting quarterback.
“He progressed throughout the week, and he wanted to go through warmups and see what he could do, and he couldn’t push off like he wanted to,” Klieman said. “So we had to make the decision not to play him.”
Others missing Friday included running back Joe Ervin, defensive tackle Robert Hentz II and defensive end Spencer Trussell.
TJ Smith started in place of McPherson and created the game’s only turnover, picking off Texas quarterback Casey Thompson in the first quarter.
“He made a great play there,” Klieman said of Smith, who notched four tackles in addition to his interception. “Proud of TJ to be able to play. He played an awful lot of snaps out there, and he needed that for his confidence. He needs that for experience factor moving forward.”
Klieman didn’t want to speculate on what Ervin, the backup to Deuce Vaughn, could have brought to Friday’s contest.
“Couldn’t tell you,” he said.
The Wildcats now will try to help Thompson and their other injured players recover in time to participate in a bowl game. K-State will learn its postseason destination Dec. 5.