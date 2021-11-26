112021_mer_spt_ksubaylorFB-12.jpg

Kansas State’s Skylar Thompson (7) jogs out during the team’s senior day recognition before last week’s game against Baylor at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Thompson did not play in Friday’s regular-season finale, a 22-17 loss at Texas.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

AUSTIN, Texas — Skylar Thompson wasn’t able to give it a go Friday in the final regular-season game of his college career. But following Kansas State’s 22-17 to Texas, Wildcat head coach Chris Klieman said Thompson was “close” to resuming his duties as the starting quarterback.

“He progressed throughout the week, and he wanted to go through warmups and see what he could do, and he couldn’t push off like he wanted to,” Klieman said. “So we had to make the decision not to play him.”

Thompson suffered an apparent ankle injury in the fourth quarter of last week’s home loss to Baylor. With Thompson out Friday, sophomore Will Howard moved into the lineup. Howard told reporters after the loss that he known since Sunday that he’d start against the Longhorns.

Without Thompson, the Wildcats’ struggled in the passing game. Though Howard was accurate — he went 9-for-13 — he wasn’t effective, finishing with only 65 yards and no touchdowns.

Klieman said even if K-State had played Saturday instead of Friday, it likely wouldn’t have been enough time for Thompson to receive clearance to return.

“I don’t think so, no. We had who we had,” Klieman said. “I knew we weren’t going to have ‘Sky.’”

Thompson was the marquee name on a lengthy list of injured Wildcats, none of whom played Friday.

Fellow sixth-year senior Jahron McPherson also was out; he suffered an injury in a peculiar collision with an official last week.

Others missing Friday included running back Joe Ervin, defensive tackle Robert Hentz II and defensive end Spencer Trussell.

TJ Smith started in place of McPherson and created the game’s only turnover, picking off Texas quarterback Casey Thompson in the first quarter.

“He made a great play there,” Klieman said of Smith, who notched four tackles in addition to his interception. “Proud of TJ to be able to play. He played an awful lot of snaps out there, and he needed that for his confidence. He needs that for experience factor moving forward.”

Klieman didn’t want to speculate on what Ervin, the backup to Deuce Vaughn, could have brought to Friday’s contest.

“Couldn’t tell you,” he said.

The Wildcats now will try to help Thompson and their other injured players recover in time to participate in a bowl game. K-State will learn its postseason destination Dec. 5.