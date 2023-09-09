No. 15 Kansas State and Troy each brought a talented defensive line to Saturday’s matchup at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, and while both proved formidable against the opposing offense, the Wildcats ultimately claimed the upper hand in a 42-13 victory.
After holding Southeast Missouri to 6 yards rushing last week, K-State (2-0) allowed 70 yards rushing to the Trojans — 46 of which came on one play — and 2.5 yards per rushing attempt. Head coach Chris Klieman dished out a good deal of the credit for that performance to his defensive line.
“We’re getting good penetration,” Klieman said. “We’re doing a really good job fitting the run. That’s the thing I’m probably most excited about because we work hard on our run game. We’re hitting our fits and hitting them physically and then pushing the pile back.”
The Wildcats had a revolving door on the front line, with seven players sharing the majority of the snaps there. Defensive end Khalid Duke led the line with three tackles, all of which were for losses, and two of which were sacks.
“He’s a terror,” Klieman said of Duke. “Man, he’s a good player.”
Additionally, nose tackle Uso Seumalo and defensive ends Nate Matlack and Brendan Mott each had two tackles. Matlack logged a sack, and Mott, as well as forcing a game-clinching fumble, leveled Trojans quarterback Gunnar Watson three times, though each time it was a moment after Watson threw the ball.
Defensive end Cody Stufflebean and nose guards Damian Ilalio and Jevon Banks also saw significant time on the field.
K-State held Troy (1-1) to no gain or a loss on 21% of its rushing attempts and stopped the Trojans from picking up first downs on all three of its rushes when it had 2 or fewer yards to go.
Klieman praised defensive ends coach Buddy Wyatt for regularly rotating his players to keep them fresh, which gave them an advantage against offensive linemen who had been on the field for a while.
“We’re real deep with Nate (Matlack), Stufflebean, even some young guys who can play for us if they really wanted to,” Duke said. “Keeping us fresh is the thing that Coach Wyatt wants to do so we always play fast.”
Duke in particular showed his speed on his first sack during the third quarter, which occurred in such a flash that it would have violated the five-Mississippi rush count of an elementary school recess game. He celebrated that big third-down tackle by pantomiming the act of reeling in a fish, a gesture he said he swiped from former Wildcat defensive lineman Timmy Horne.
While Mott didn’t register a sack, he laid a firm lick on Watson, which forced a bad pass over the middle that cornerback Will Lee intercepted early in the second quarter.
“(The defensive line) making it hard for the quarterback to get his reads and having them hit him while he’s throwing, making it a second off, makes a big-time difference for me,” Lee said. “On that one pick I had, I saw (Mott) get a hit on the quarterback, and that just gives me more time to get back in the play.”
Linebacker Austin Moore — who, along with Lee, led K-State with six tackles — said even though the five-man offensive line outnumbered the three-man defensive line, his teammates in front of him did a good job of drawing the attention of multiple blockers, which created holes for the linebacking corps to move through on run plays.
And when the linebackers dropped back in coverage on passing plays, the Wildcats’ linemen often forced their way into the backfield themselves.
“What a difference it is when you can rush three or four and get that great pressure,” Klieman said.
But Klieman acknowledged that the Trojans also fielded a tough defensive line, one that hampered the Wildcats’ ability to move the ball on the ground and forced them to adjust their alignment on the offensive line.
K-State finished with 147 yards rushing on 38 attempts, which was good for just 3.9 yards per carry. Excluding their six rushes of more than 10 yards, the Wildcats’ 32 remaining rushes went for a total of 63 yards.
They were particularly ineffective running the ball in the third quarter, when they had 13 yards rushing on 10 attempts.
“They were really, really good on defense,” Klieman said. “I thought they did a great job of trying to make us one-dimensional and not allowing us to rush the football. We continued to do some good things in the run game, (though) probably not consistently like we’d want.”
Troy took advantage of Carver Willis, who started at right tackle in place of the injured Christian Duffie. Willis allowed the Trojans’ only sack of the game and had a few other mishaps before Cooper Beebe slid over to right tackle from left guard.
Klieman said reserve offensive lineman Taylor Poitier’s ability to be an effective substitute allowed Beebe to change his spot on the line. And the good news, Klieman said, is that Duffie was able to practice Wednesday and Thursday and may soon be able to fill the right tackle spot, though he’s not game-ready yet.
K-State’s run game improved significantly in the fourth quarter, wherein it averaged 4.7 yards rushing on 12 attempts. That allowed the Wildcats to score two touchdowns and run the clock in the final period.
Regardless of its less-than-brilliant performance, Klieman said his offensive line “needed that game” against a stout defense.
“Troy has got good defensive players, and they fit the run really well, and they fit downhill,” he said. “I was really pleased with our guys (and) the way they responded because we had some really tough yards that we were able to get. We were able to … run the football for two or three first downs and really get the fourth quarter out of it.”