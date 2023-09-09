No. 15 Kansas State and Troy each brought a talented defensive line to Saturday’s matchup at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, and while both proved formidable against the opposing offense, the Wildcats ultimately claimed the upper hand in a 42-13 victory.

After holding Southeast Missouri to 6 yards rushing last week, K-State (2-0) allowed 70 yards rushing to the Trojans — 46 of which came on one play — and 2.5 yards per rushing attempt. Head coach Chris Klieman dished out a good deal of the credit for that performance to his defensive line.

