Scouts from all 32 NFL teams as well as one Canadian Football League team, 47 scouts total, made the trip to Manhattan on Friday to see the 13 Wildcat pro prospects vyimg their way onto an NFL roster by participating in K-State’s Pro Day.

Running back Deuce Vaughn, quarterback Adrian Martinez, wide receiver Kade Warner, defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe, defensive tackles Eli Huggins and Robert Hentz, safeties Josh Hayes and Drake Cheatum, tight end Sammy Wheeler and all-purpose kicker Ty Zentner all participated in some capacity, while cornerback Julius Brents was present but sidelined with an injury, and wide receiver Malik Knowles was not present.

