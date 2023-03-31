Scouts from all 32 NFL teams as well as one Canadian Football League team, 47 scouts total, made the trip to Manhattan on Friday to see the 13 Wildcat pro prospects vyimg their way onto an NFL roster by participating in K-State’s Pro Day.
Running back Deuce Vaughn, quarterback Adrian Martinez, wide receiver Kade Warner, defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe, defensive tackles Eli Huggins and Robert Hentz, safeties Josh Hayes and Drake Cheatum, tight end Sammy Wheeler and all-purpose kicker Ty Zentner all participated in some capacity, while cornerback Julius Brents was present but sidelined with an injury, and wide receiver Malik Knowles was not present.
Huggins, who had a solid start to his day, went down with left leg injury during a drill and had to be helped off the field.
Aside from that, multiple Wildcats left the Shamrock Practice Facility — K-State new indoor practice field — with the feeling that they had taken steps to improve their draft stock heading into the NFL Draft later this month.
“There’s a lot of great players here,” Warner said. “And a lot of the great players weren’t highly recruited guys, either. Kansas State’s not the team that’s going to go out and get five stars day after day after day. But these guys that were under-recruited came here and got developed and are now good enough to leave and have a chance to be professional athletes. I think that speaks volumes, not only this about this place and its atmosphere, but about the coaching staff.”
Vaughn came in to K-State’s Pro Day as one of the top Wildcat prospects and did nothing on Friday to change that, starting out the day catching and returning punts before showing off his speed and agility in various drills throughout the day.
He took some advice from another star K-State running back who was a little undersized, Darren Sproles, and is hopeful that it’ll pay off.
“The biggest thing that he told me was to be yourself and catch punts,” Vaughn said. “That’s going to be the easiest and fastest ways to get onto the football field. There’s not a lot of guys that are good at it, and it’s one way to put yourself in the space where you can showcase what you can do on offense.”
K-State’s other top draft prospect’s (Anudike-Uzoma) predilection of getting to the quarterback is well known by scouts and Wildcat fans alike, but on Friday, he wanted to show that he has the ability to excel in different kinds of defensive schemes.
“The type of defense (K-State runs) didn’t allow me to go out in space and drop (back into coverage) and stuff like that,’ Anudike-Uzomah said. “So the point for today was just showing that I’m able to be the type of edge rusher that can cover in space while also playing down on the line of scrimmage.”
Others, like Boye-Doe, are still trying to catch the attention of more scouts, and the senior cornerback from Lawrence hopes the speed he displayed on Friday did just that.
Boye-Doe said he ran a 4.28 40-yard dash, which would rank as the second fastest time at the 2023 NFL Combine earlier this year.
“I feel like people thought that I was fast,” Boye-Doe said. “I feel like today, I actually showed how fast I am. I’m excited.”
For Warner, who certainly has name recognition among the scouts thanks to his father, former Super Bowl winning quarterback Kurt Warner, it wasn’t about his speed.
“I was out to prove that I’m a route runner, I can create separation at the next level,” Warner said. “I think I ran good routes (today). Obviously, there’s things that you wish you had back or did different, an angle or a catch or something, but overall, I think I did well, ran good routes and was smooth. Hopefully, I impressed some guys out there.”
Warner’s teammate at Nebraska, Martinez, also came into Friday’s Pro Day with something to prove. After missing more than half of last season due to injury, the senior didn’t get a chance to show off his talents as much as he would’ve liked heading into his final season of collegiate football.
But after strong showings in the Hula Bowl and NFL Players Association Bowl, Martinez feels like his stock has continued to rise since the season ended back in January.
“I feel like I showed my ability to be a quarterback at the next level,” Martinez said. “I wanted to show them that I was continually improving. ... I wanted to show what I could do.”
The NFL Draft is scheduled to start on April 27th, and it won’t be a long trip for those players who stick around Manhattan over the next month. The draft is being held in Kansas City in the plaza outside of Union Station.
“It’s a dream come true that’s its going to be at Union Station,” Anudike-Uzomah, a Kansas City native, said. “I’ve been there thousands of times. Even if I don’t get invited to the green room, the joy of having it in Kansas City is that I only live 10 minutes away. ... I’m pretty excited, but I don’t want to be overexcited. That’s when you lose focus.”