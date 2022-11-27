Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor announced Sunday morning that Suzie Fritz will not return as the Wildcats' volleyball head coach next season.
Fritz has served at the helm of the K-State volleyball program for 22 years and wrapped up the 2022 season Saturday with a 3-0 loss at Baylor. The Wildcats posted a 15-14 record overall and a 6-10 mark in Big 12 play.
"Coach Fritz has poured all of her energy into this program for the last 20-plus years, and we will forever be grateful for her leadership and advancement of K-State volleyball," Taylor said in a written statement.
Fritz went 393-263 in her career at K-State and led the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament 13 times as the head coach.
Under Fritz, K-State won the Big 12 for the first and only title in 2003.
The Wildcats have struggled in recent years though, posting losing records in conference play in five of the last six seasons while missing out on the NCAA Tournament in each of the last six years.
K-State Athletics will begin a national search for its next volleyball head coach immediately. The new coach will get to be the first to practice and play in the new Morgan Family Arena.
"With our rich tradition of winning, along with the competitiveness of the Big 12 Conference and the new Morgan Family Arena – which we believe will be one of the nicest volleyball venues in the country when it opens next season – we are confident that great success lies ahead for our volleyball program," Taylor said.