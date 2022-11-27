11112022-mer-spt-kstatevb-4
Kansas State head volleyball coach Suzie Fritz directs her team during the Wildcats’ three-set Big 12 Conference victory over West Virginia on Nov. 10 at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor announced Sunday morning that Suzie Fritz will not return as the Wildcats' volleyball head coach next season.

Fritz has served at the helm of the K-State volleyball program for 22 years and wrapped up the 2022 season Saturday with a 3-0 loss at Baylor. The Wildcats posted a 15-14 record overall and a 6-10 mark in Big 12 play.

