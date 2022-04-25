Kansas State hit three home runs Sunday afternoon to to defeat UC Irvine 5-3 in the rubber match of the three-game weekend series at Tointon Family Stadium.
All the pieces came together for the Wildcats (21-18, 3-9 Big 12), as strong pitching and clutch two-out hitting accompanied the long ball.
“I told our team this morning: at the end of the year, we are going to have our resume, and this is going to be a really significant series win for our program,” head coach Pete Hughes said “It was really important to get the win against a quality opponent. We are trying to build a resume and get hot at the end.”
K-State’s starting pitcher Griffin Hassall pitched six innings, giving up four hits and one earned run, and recording two strikeouts.
“It begins and ends with really good pitching,” Hughes said. “Hassall did his thing. He is ever dependable, and he allowed us to build a lead, allowed us to get some big hits, and we did it with two outs. Another sign of a good baseball team. Today was a really good day for out baseball program.”
UC Irvine (22-15, 9-6 Big West) used a sacrifice fly to score an unearned run and take the first lead in the top of the second.
Brady Day tied the game for the Wildcats in the bottom of the second with a no-brainer solo home run to right field.
The Anteaters added a solo home run to right field in the top of the third to take a 2-1 lead, but K-State scored the next four runs.
In the bottom of the fifth, Nick Goodwin smashed two-RBI home run to left field to put the Wildcats up 3-2 with two down. It was their first lead of the game.
“In that situation, with a runner on second (base) with two outs, I am just trying to hit a ball up the middle or something into the outfield that I can drive in the run and tie up the game,” Goodwin said. “I just happened to get extended on a fastball down and in. I was able to backspin it through the wind.”
Cole Johnson added some insurance for the Wildcats in the bottom of the sixth with another two-run home run. Johnson’s home run was also with two outs.
“(Johnson’s) home run was huge,” Goodwin said. “We were up 3-2 at that point. To score two more runs was a little bit of added insurance that we needed.”
UC Irvine scored a run in the bottom of the eighth, but K-State forced a deep fly out to right-center field, causing the Anteaters to leave the tying run on base
The Wildcats have now won two straight weekend series after taking two of three against then-No. 7 Texas last weekend. They have now won six of their last eight.
“We are swinging the bats really well,” Goodwin said. “We are throwing strikes. We are playing pretty good defense. We just need to keep building on our wins and keep moving forward playing good baseball like we have been.”
K-State is on the road this week with a road game at Nebraska Wednesday and a three-game weekend series against Oklahoma over the weekend.
Game 2
UC Irvine hit five home runs in a 16-7 drubbing of K-State Saturday afternoon.
The Anteaters put runners on base in every inning and scored in five of the first six frames, finishing with 16 hits. They entered the game with just 25 homers in 35 games, but Ben Fitzgerald and Thomas McCaffrey each left the yard twice thanks to a driving wind at their backs.
“It was a tough day, playing from behind right from the get-go,” said Wildcats head coach Pete Hughes. “The conditions were conducive to a comeback and to be able to close a large margin, but you’ve got to throw some zeroes there to let your offense go to work.”
The Wildcats hit four homers of their own and scored five of their seven runs off the long ball.
UC Irvine took a 3-0 lead when McCaffrey hit his first home run of the day in the top of the first , but K-State responded with a two-run shot from Jeff Heinrich in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 3-2.
Heinrich finished the game 3-for-5 and now has eight hits in his last four games.
“He’s a veteran guy, he’s got a veteran approach at the plate,” Hughes said. “...He’s a guy we need to get hot — which we have — and to keep him hot. The more comfortable he feels up there, adjusting to people’s plan of attack, he could be a force.”
The Anteaters put up a five spot in the top of the second on a three-run homer by Fitzgerald and a two-RBI double by McCaffrey. The Wildcats got a solo home run from Justin Mitchell in the bottom of the second to make it an 8-3 UC Irvine lead.
K-State starting pitcher Connor McCullough (3-2) lasted just two innings, allowing eight runs on six hits, two walks and two hit batters. He came into the game having given up 20 earned runs in 53 1/3 innings this season.
“Connor McCullough just didn’t have great stuff today, but in his defense, he’s not feeling great,” Hughes said. “A lot of kids would have asked out of that outing today, but he’s a team guy and he’s tough. He went out and pitched when he wasn’t 100%, and I appreciate that. He’ll be the last one to make an excuse out of that, but that’s the truth.”
Christian Ruebeck came on in relief in the third inning, making his first appearance since April 9. He went three innings and gave up six runs on six hits.
McCaffrey and Fitzgerald both homered again in the Anteaters’ five-run top of the fourth and K-State’s Nick Goodwin hit a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth, but by then, the Wildcats trailed 13-4.
After Goodwin’s homer, they loaded the bases with one out. However, Kaelen Culpepper popped out and Dominic Johnson struck out, spoiling an opportunity to get back in the game.
Brendan Jones singled in the seventh to add two runs for K-State and Raphael Pelletier tallied a pinch hit solo home run in the eighth.
“We’ve got to do a better job offensively with those conditions and adjust to game plans that we have,” Hughes said.
Five underclassmen closed out the game on the mound for the Wildcats. Sophomore Elijah Dale followed the sophomore Ruebeck, and allowed three runs on three hits in one inning. Freshman Grant Nicholson and sophomores Landry Wideman and Nico Rodriguez pitched an inning apiece and each held the Anteaters scoreless.
“Great opportunity for Christian Ruebeck and Eli Dale and Landry Wideman and Nico Rodriguez,” Hughes said. “Those guys want to expand their role in our program. Here you go. When it counts, let’s see what you can do.”
Game 1
With a runner on second and third base with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning Friay, Kansas State trailed UC Irvine 5-2 with Dominic Johnson up to bat.
The Wildcats needed a big hit, and he came through, sending a missile into the bullpen in left field.
That set the tone for K-State as it scored 11 runs on 10 hits in the inning, propelling the Wildcats to a 13-8 win Friday.
“That wasn’t a good win, that was a great win,” K-State head coach Pete Hughes said.
In the top of the second inning, UC Irvine hit an RBI double to take a 1-0 lead.
K-State responded in the bottom of the third inning as Jeff Heinrich hit a solo home run to tie the game.
UC Irvine built a three-run lead in the top of the fourth and fifth inning. The Wildcats inched a run closer in the bottom of the sixth inning as Nick Goodwin hit an RBI double to score Dominic Johnson.
In the bottom of the seventh, Brady Day and Jeff Heinrich got on base and advanced to second and third base with one out. Dominic Johnson got the fans in Tointon Family Stadium to their feet with a hard-hit line drive home run to left field that landed behind the fence in K-State’s bullpen.
“I was sitting on the pitch, and I got the slider on the first pitch, and I was able to hit it,” he said.
Not only did it tie the game, but it instilled a high energy in K-State’s dugout as the Wildcats scored eight more runs in the inning.
“The game was over,” Johnson said. “We were going to win. I knew for a fact we were going to win that game.”
The energy and momentum of the game flipped in favor of the Wildcats after UC Irvine starting pitcher Nick Pinto limited the Wildcats to two runs on four hits in 5 2/3 inning.
“(Dominic Johnson’s first home run) was it – that was the game changer right there,” Hughes said. “We started getting close to having momentum. That tipped it over the top and put (the momentum) in our dugout. Big hit in a big moment right there. That got us going. That was the key to the whole game. Every game, there is a point where the dagger comes out, and that was it.”
Nick Goodwin hit an RBI double to score Cole Johnson. Justin Mitchell hit a single to score Dylan Phillips and Goodwin. Day hit a single to score Josh Nicoloff and Dominic Hughes.
To cap off the scoring in the bottom of the seventh inning, Dominic Johnson got another plate appearance and hit another three-run home run to make it an 11-run inning.
“I honestly blacked out,” Dominic Johnson said on his second home run. “That was surreal. That put some insurance on the board. An 11-run inning: that is unbelievable. It was big for us.”
K-State led 13-5 lead after the seventh inning.
It was the first time since 1988 that a Wildcat hit two home runs in the same inning.
UC Irvine scored three runs off of two home runs against German Fajardo in the top of the ninth inning, and then Dylan Phillips switched from first base to pitcher to record the final two outs of the game to secure the win.