LAWRENCE — The best thing one could say about Kansas State’s 102-83 loss at No. 5 Kansas Tuesday night is this: With a little under two minutes to play, and with the Jayhawks starters and first-wave reserves on the bench, the Wildcat defense managed to avoid allowing Kansas to break the Sunflower Showdown record for points scored in a game.
Unfortunately for K-State, they were only in that position because they had allowed the Jayhawks to break the 100-point mark for only the second time in the 115-year history of the rivalry.
Kansas blew past the Wildcats Tuesday night, ending the game with shooting 41-of-64 from the floor for 64.1% including a face melting 62.5% from beyond the arc.
The 64.1% was the Jayhawks highest shooting percentage against a conference opponent since 2013.
“They just moved the ball really well," head coach Bruce Weber said. "They have so many weapons and it was a night where they all clicked. If they miss a couple of those, maybe they don’t feel (like they're) in that groove and (at) that magic level but we could just never get them to miss."
The Jayhawks hit 15 3s which was a season-high for 3-pointers allowed by K-State. The Wildcats have allowed teams to hit 10 or more 3s five times this season and K-State has lost all but one of those games.
Things were fairly even through the first six and a half minutes and the Wildcats even held a 13-12 lead after a 3 from junior Markquis Nowell.
Nowell led the Wildcats with 20 points, one of five Wildcats to score in double-figures, while recording eight assists and five turnovers.
“I wanted to put pressure on the defense," Nowell said. "That’s what I try to do every game. (I) fell short. I also had five turnovers, which they probably converted most of the time. I've got be better with that. ... It was a good individual game, but whatever more is, I have to be willing to do that in order for us to win.”
A pivotal six-point run by KU gave the Jayhawks back the lead and they would not relent for the rest of the night.
K-State made several runs that got them close through the final 10 minutes of the first half including a 9-0 stretch that got the Wildcats back within single digits, but the Jayhawks always had an answer.
The Wildcats trailed by 10 at half, 53-43, but wouldn’t get any closer.
“At halftime we felt like we were in striking range, but to come back we needed to get some stops and that was the focus at the start of the second half," senior guard Mike McGuirl said. "But we weren't able to. We weren’t good enough on the defensive end so we've got to learn from it, learn from them, and get better.”
KU grew the lead to 20 with 9:20 to play off a 3 from Jalen Coleman-Lands. The Jayhawks led by as much as 27 down the stretch .
The Wildcats were solid offensively, especially in the second half where they shot 50% from the field. But they were unable to keep up with the breakneck offensive pace that Kansas brought all game long.
In addition to Nowell’s 20, McGuirl, Nijel Pack and Selton Miguel each scored 13 while Mark Smith had 11.
Ochai Agbaji had a game-high 23 for Kansas followed by 20 for Christian Braun, 17 for Jalen Wilson and 13 for Mitch Lightfoot.
Weber also alluded in postgame to the fact that K-State could add a non-conference game in order to boost its NCAA tournament resume.
The Wildcats lost their game versus North Florida on Dec. 29 due to COVID-19 issues in the Osprey’s locker room.
The general consensus currently is that K-State could host a team that also had a game canceled earlier in the year before the start of the Big 12 tournament on March 9.
"We're looking into it," Weber said. "I don't know where we'd fit it in. Do you let it affect your preparation for the games coming up. We're going to have to have some good fortune go our way to get one more game and hopefully get one more win."
The Wildcats will attempt to rebound from Tuesday's loss when they host Iowa State on Saturday at 1 p.m.
“Pride," McGuirl responded when asked what K-State needs to have in order to bounce back. "I think pride more than anything, pride to to put the team first, to put winning first, but what needs to be done to win first is really focusing in on defense because it doesn't matter how many points we score if we give up 100 points.”
KANSAS 102,
KANSAS STATE 83
Kansas (102)
Totals: 41-64 FG, 15-24 FT
Ochai Agbaji 9-13 1-1 23, Christian Braun 8-12 1-2 20, Jalen Wilson 7-9 0-0 17, Mitch Lightfoot 6-7 1-2 13, Jalen Coleman-Lands 3-5 0-0 9, Joseph Yesufu 3-5 1-2 9, Dajuan Harris 3-6 0-0 6, David McCormack 2-6 1-1 5Zach Clemence 0-1 0-0 0, KJ Adams Jr. 0-0 0-1 0.
Three-point field goals made: Agbaji 4, Wilson 3, Braun 3, Coleman-Lands 3, Yesufu 2.
K-State (83)
Totals: 32-68 FG, 8-11 FT
Markquis Nowell 8-15 1-2 20, Mike McGuirl 5-10 0-0 13, Nijel Pack 5-13 0-0 13, Selton Miguel 5-9 3-4 13, Mark Smith 4-12 2-3 11, Ismael Massoud 2-5 2-2 7, Davion Bradford 1-2 0-0 2, Kaosi Ezeagu 1-1 0-0 2, Carlton Linguard Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Luke Kasubke 0-0 0-0 0.
Three-point field goals made: Pack 3, Nowell 3, McGuirl 3, Smith, Massoud.