Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman heads into the 2022 season performing a balancing act.
On one end, he would like to soundly beat South Dakota in Saturday’s season opener, and escape the game versus the Coyotes of the FCS without being any worse for wear.
On the other, the Wildcats (once again) open Big 12 play with a road trip and need to have their depth sorted out before facing a likely top 10-Oklahoma team in Norman in three weeks.
“We want to make sure that we get some of these guys that we’re gonna count on once we get into conference play (on the field),” Klieman said. “Everybody’s the same way, you’ve got to build up to conference play. You’ve got to get guys in, regardless of of outcomes in wins and losses, you have to find a way, especially when you’re at home, to get a multitude of guys in the game so that you can find out about those guys as opposed to waiting till late October.”
The Wildcats got a jump on that preparation with a mock game last Friday. They did it all, from pregame warmups to a Friday night stay in a hotel. K-State has 39 new players on its 2022 roster, including both freshmen and transfers, so building that cohesion early will help down the road.
“We’re just trying to get all the bugs ironed out and trying to get all the anxiety away from the guys,” Klieman said. “I think it was productive because I talked to some guys they were just appreciative of knowing, ‘Okay, this is how it operates.’ And now, (on Saturday), it’s just going to be different because there’s going to be 50,000 (fans in the stands) and not just as coaches and some support staff. I know the guys are really excited about finally getting a chance to play.”
Klieman welcomes an old friend from the Missouri Valley Conference (home of North Dakota State, Klieman’s former school) in South Dakota.
The Coyotes come into the season receiving votes in the FCS top 25 poll and were winners of seven games last season including a near upset of Kansas in Lawrence to open the season.
They’re led by sophomore quarterback Carson Camp who threw for over 2,000 yards as a freshman along with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
“They’re veteran team,” Klieman said. “They’re big up front on the offensive line. Four starters return. I’m really impressed with the quarterback (Camp). (Camp) has played a lot of football for them and has made really good decisions and played in a lot of games. So you have an experienced offensive line and a returning quarterback, it’s a good place to start from.”
Defensively, they struggled at times. Their passing defense ranked 63rd in the FCS while their rushing defense ranked 24th.
“I think they’re active on defense and they have a really good linebacker (junior Brock Mogensen),” Klieman said. “I think they’re a team that is well-coached. Anytime (Coyotes head coach) Bob Nielsen is coaching a football team, it’s going to be a really disciplined, well-coached football team and they’re going to be ready for the moment. They will be excited about coming into The Bill and just teeing it up and playing.”
Klieman emphasized many times that he respects FCS talent more than most. He was defensive coordinator at North Dakota State when the Bison knocked off K-State in Manhattan in 2013, just a season removed from the Wildcats winning the 2012 Big 12 title. Saturday’s matchup is no exception.
“There’s really good players at the FCS level,” Klieman said. “Everybody knows that and now it’s about us. We need to focus on what Kansas State does. Each opponent is going to create some problems for us, but we need to make sure that we don’t have any mental errors and make sure that we’re playing fast and playing physical and focus more on what we’re doing.”
The Wildcats and Coyotes will square off Saturday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.