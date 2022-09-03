Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles nears the end zone on a 75-yard touchdown run during the first half against South Dakota on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats went on to beat the Coyotes, 34-0.
A strong defensive effort and a few splash plays gave Kansas State football fans a preview of what might be to come in Saturday evening’s season-opening 34-0 win over South Dakota.
The Wildcats’ offense got off to its fastest start in program history.
K-State started the game with the ball and, on the first play from scrimmage, senior wide receiver Malik Knowles broke a 75-yard run on a jet sweep for a touchdown. It took all of 10 seconds, one second faster than the previous record fastest touchdown of 11 seconds set versus Louisiana Tech in 1988.
On South Dakota’s first drive, the Wildcats forced a punt and nearly got a block. On the next drive, there was no nearly about it.
Senior wide receiver Shane Porter broke free and laid out for a big block and redshirt freshman linebacker Desmond Purnell scooped up the ball and easily scored from 17 yards out.
From there, it seemed like K-State put things in autopilot and cruised their way past a vastly inferior South Dakota team.
The Wildcats wrapped up the first quarter with a 39-yard run by star junior running back Deuce Vaughn.
He ended the night with 128 all-purpose yards which moved him into the top 10 in school history. His 126 rushing yards put him just 10 yards shy of being one of the top 10 rushers in school history.
K-State scored a final time before the end of half, capping off an eight-play, 78-yard drive with a six-yard touchdown on the ground from senior transfer quarterback Adrian Martinez.
Martinez did not dazzle K-State fans in his debut, but he was more than serviceable, finishing 11-of-15 through the air for 53 yards to go along with 39 yards on 13 rushes with a score. He did fumble once after a sack in the first half, but it was scooped up by a Wildcat offensive lineman.
K-State scored just once in the second half. Backup running back and redshirt freshman D.J. Giddens, a Junction City High grad, capitalized on a huge hole made by the offensive line and eased into the end zone from 12 yards out.
Where the offense was mostly pedestrian throughout the night, K-State defense was exceptional.
Not only did they record a shutout, the Wildcats’ first since the 2019 season, five South Dakota drives ended in three-and-outs and three more ended with a turnover on downs.
Senior safety Cincere Mason got the game’s only interception.
The Wildcats will get a significant bump in difficulty next week as they welcome former Big 12 foe Missouri. The game will be first the two have played since the 2011 season.