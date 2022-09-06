09042022-mer-spt-kstatefb-3
Kansas State offensive lineman Taylor Poitier is attended to during the first half against South Dakota on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Poitier did not return to the game and will miss the rest of 2022 season with a tear in his knee.

Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman started off his Tuesday press conference with some bad news.

Junior offensive guard Taylor Poitier, who is coming off missing the entire 2021 season with an ACL tear in his right knee, will miss the rest of the 2022 season with suffering another tear, this time in the opposite knee, in Saturday’s win of South Dakota.

