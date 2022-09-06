Kansas State offensive lineman Taylor Poitier is attended to during the first half against South Dakota on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Poitier did not return to the game and will miss the rest of 2022 season with a tear in his knee.
Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman started off his Tuesday press conference with some bad news.
Junior offensive guard Taylor Poitier, who is coming off missing the entire 2021 season with an ACL tear in his right knee, will miss the rest of the 2022 season with suffering another tear, this time in the opposite knee, in Saturday’s win of South Dakota.
“Yeah, TP, it’s a cruel thing, man,” Klieman said. “He tore a knee again and he’ll be out for the season. It’s an awful outcome. Sometimes the cruelest things happen to the best kids. It was confirmed with us on Sunday afternoon that that was the case and so he’ll be lost for the season, and my heart goes out for him because of all he did to get himself back and he’ll get surgery once we get swelling and stuff down.”
Poitier’s teammates all gave their condolences Tuesday as well after many praised the courageous comeback he already made to recover from his initial tear.
“TP is a great guy, and I think he’ll be successful no matter what he decides to do after football in his career,” senior quarterback Adrian Martinez said. “He’s just a real personable guy and he’s one of the first guys I met when I came to Manhattan. He really took me in and he has a great spirit about him. ... Unfortunately, it’s part of the game but I know he’ll bounce back and then only be a speed bump for him.”
Sophomore Hadley Panzer, who was listed as a co-starter at both center and right guard on the initial depth chart, will fill in for Poitier as the season progresses.
Klieman also stated that senior free safety Josh Hayes and senior linebacker Shawn Robinson might be back and available for Saturday’s game versus Missouri, but it was too early to say for sure. He also indicated that “in all likelihood,” sophomore strong safety T.J. Smith would be available to play on Saturday.