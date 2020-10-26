A kickoff time for K-State’s home game versus Oklahoma State on Nov. 7 won’t be known until later this week. That’s because the Big 12, along with its television partners, announced Monday that a game time won’t be decided until this weekend’s slate of conference contests concludes.
Two times are in play: 11 a.m., in which it would air on ABC; or 3 p.m., in which Fox would carry the broadcast.
The teams have split the last eight games in the series. Oklahoma State won 26-13 last year in Stillwater, Okla. But the last time the two teams played in Manhattan, the Wildcats dominated en route to a 31-12 victory.
K-State, which now is No. 16 in both the Associated Press and coaches polls, goes on the road to face West Virginia at 11 a.m. Saturday in a game that will air on ESPN.
The Cowboys, who are No. 6 in both polls and unbeaten this season overall (4-0), host Texas at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Big 12 TV selections for Nov. 7
- Oklahoma State at K-State, 11 a.m. or 3 p.m., ABC or FOX
- West Virginia at Texas,, 11 a.m. or 3 p.m., ABC or FOX
- Kansas at Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
- Texas Tech at TCU, 2:30 p.m., FS1
- Baylor at Iowa State, 6 p.m., FS1