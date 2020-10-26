Chris Klieman and Mike Gundy post game

K-State head coach Chris Klieman (right) and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy (left) share words with one another at midfield after last season's game in Stillwater, Okla. This year's game, which will take place Nov. 7 in Manhattan, will kick off at either 11 a.m. or 3 p.m.

 Staff photo by Nickolas Oatley

A kickoff time for K-State’s home game versus Oklahoma State on Nov. 7 won’t be known until later this week. That’s because the Big 12, along with its television partners, announced Monday that a game time won’t be decided until this weekend’s slate of conference contests concludes.

Two times are in play: 11 a.m., in which it would air on ABC; or 3 p.m., in which Fox would carry the broadcast.

The teams have split the last eight games in the series. Oklahoma State won 26-13 last year in Stillwater, Okla. But the last time the two teams played in Manhattan, the Wildcats dominated en route to a 31-12 victory.

K-State, which now is No. 16 in both the Associated Press and coaches polls, goes on the road to face West Virginia at 11 a.m. Saturday in a game that will air on ESPN.

The Cowboys, who are No. 6 in both polls and unbeaten this season overall (4-0), host Texas at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Big 12 TV selections for Nov. 7

  • Oklahoma State at K-State, 11 a.m. or 3 p.m., ABC or FOX
  • West Virginia at Texas,, 11 a.m. or 3 p.m., ABC or FOX
  • Kansas at Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
  • Texas Tech at TCU, 2:30 p.m., FS1
  • Baylor at Iowa State, 6 p.m., FS1

