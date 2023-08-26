Kansas State offensive line coach Conor Riley says he’s sleeping a little better at night right now.
And why wouldn’t he? After all, he has his entire position group back from last year’s Big 12 championship squad, including four players who could have departed for the next level. Behind them are several other experienced guys who will see their fair share of snaps, and likely in various positions.
Consequently, Riley and head coach Chris Klieman have mentioned depth as a strength of their offensive line multiple times during fall practice.
Versatility is another one.
“We’ve been able to move guys around,” Klieman said. “We haven’t had to say, ‘You’re only the backup left guard or only the starting left guard or center.’ People have been able to stay fluid and play a lot of spots.”
The same guys — left tackle KT Leveston, left guard Cooper Beebe, center Hayden Gillum and right tackle Christian Duffie — started every game at their respective positions last year, and all of them chose to return for one final ride this season.
Not to be overlooked is right guard Hadley Panzer. He got the nod in 13 of 14 games in 2022 after replacing Taylor Poitier, who sustained a season-ending injury during the opener against South Dakota.
In addition to them, Sam Hecht, Andrew Leingang, Sam Shields and Carver Willis each saw action in multiple games a year ago.
The headline-grabber is Beebe, a 35-game starter who received first-team All-America and Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year honors in 2022 as well as a handful of similar preseason recognitions this year. Gillum and Leveston — who have made 23 and 38 appearances respectively — were also honorable mention all-league picks.
The overall depth on the offensive line is notable, but Riley is particularly pleased with the number of players who could fill in at center.
While Gillum is the clear No. 1 there, Hecht has impressed as the backup (while also having the capacity to play guard or even tackle), and Panzer could deliver snaps if the need should arise.
“We need to have guys who can play multiple positions,” Riley said. “My first year here, I didn’t feel like we had great depth at center, and I think that’s changed over the course of the last four or five years.”
Right away, though, the Wildcats will face a test of their depth at a different spot on the line.
Duffie, who has started 35 straight games for K-State, will miss all of fall camp as well as the early part of the season with an injury he suffered during the summer.
Klieman said the injury is not severe, but the coaching staff is being “really cautious” with Duffie to ensure he recovers appropriately.
That means the responsibilities at right tackle will fall primarily to Willis, who saw action in seven games last year and four games in 2020 as a reserve offensive lineman. And fortunately for the Wildcats, Riley said Willis has “really stepped up” and he’s been “very, very pleased” with him so far.
Klieman added that several other players could handle the right tackle position as well thanks to how multi-talented the position group is.
Poitier is a veteran member of the squad whose presence will help bolster K-State’s depth adaptability. He was in line to see significant action each of the past two seasons, but because of two different injuries, he only played limited time in one game during that stretch.
Although he is now healthy and is taking full reps, Poitier is on the outside looking in when it comes to the starting lineup, having lost his job to Panzer as a result of his lack of in-game experience. Nevertheless, Riley said having Poitier — who is “practicing at a very high level” — behind Panzer will allow the Wildcats to move Panzer around to different positions with Poitier at right guard.
The offensive line is by far K-State’s most battle-hardened position group, and Riley said the greatest obstacle it faces is “complacency.” To combat that, he has set an example by seeking to improve himself in the offseason and implementing new techniques and concepts. Additionally, competition with second-string players has provided more motivation for the starters to stay engaged.
And so far, Riley hasn’t seen anyone resting on their laurels after winning the conference and finishing 15th in the nation with 208.3 yards rushing per game last year.
“Up to this point, I’ve been very fortunate that … guys are continuing to challenge themselves to find ways and things that they can improve on,” he said.