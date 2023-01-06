Kansas State offensive lineman Hayden Gillum (55) celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown by running back D.J. Giddens (31) during the Wildcats’ 47-27 Big 12 Conference win over Kansas on Nov. 26, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Gillum and KT Leveston confirmed that they will be returning for the 2023 season earlier this week.
Kansas State fans got some good news in the trenches late this week as senior center Hayden Gillum and left tackle KT Leveston officially announced that they would be returning next season for their COVID years.
“Many have impacted my journey and helped me to where I am today,” Gillum said in a statement released on social media. “Most importantly, God and how he was worked in my life, my family and friends, current and past teammates and coaches who have pushed me and believed in me. With that being said, I still have goals to complete and more to accomplish with this team. I love this program and I will be returning for my final season as a Wildcat.”
“The environment at Kansas State is indescribable,” Leveston said in his statement. “From my first interaction with the staff as a recruit, to my most recent game in the Sugar Bowl, I have truly felt a part of a family, which is all because of the amazing individuals standing behind this organization.”
But those two may not be the only linemen returning. Head coach Chris Klieman announced in an interview with ESPN on Thursday that entire offensive front would be coming back to K-State for another year, including senior right tackle Christian Duffy and junior guard Cooper Beebe, who many thought would declare for the NFL Draft.
“We’ve got a bunch of our offensive linemen returning,” Klieman said when asked about what would make K-State attractive to running backs in the transfer portal. “I think our top eight offensive linemen are returning so that’s a pretty good spot for a running back.”
Duffy and Beebe have not officially announced their return for the 2022 season as of press time.
The Wildcats were the No. 15 rushing offense in the country last season, collecting 2,916 yards and 32 touchdowns, averaging 208.3 yards per game and 5.12 yards per rush.
K-State’s offensive line also only allowed 21 sacks last season, which is the 34th best mark in FBS.
SOON TO DEPART
The offensive line may be returning, but so far none of the other Wildcats eligible to come back for a COVID season have chosen to do so.
Senior cornerbacks Julius Brents and Ekow Boye-Doe and wide receiver Malik Knowles announced earlier this week that they would be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft and skipping a potential COVID year.
Knowles, a second team All-America and All-Big 12 honoree, entered bowl season ranked 10th in the country in kickoff return average.
He ended his K-State career with 1,691 kick return yards and three touchdowns while also grabbing 126 catches for 1,867 yards on offense and 14 touchdowns. He’s also been a threat in the jet sweep, recording 440 yards rushing.
Brents was a first team All-Big 12 corner back according to league coaches last season, ending his five-year career with 111 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and six interceptions, four of which occurred last season.
Boye-Doe ends his four-year career with 74 tackles, 13 passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.