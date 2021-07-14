ARLINGTON, Texas — Kansas State was picked to finish seventh in the 10-team Big 12 in the preseason poll.
Head coach Chris Klieman isn’t losing any sleep over it.
“It’s pretty irrelevant in my mind,” he said Wednesday on Day 1 of the conference's media days event. “Somebody told me we were picked ninth the first year and we finished third. You can be picked second and finish (last). You still have to tee it up and be better every week and get better every day, and for us, (we need) to stack great days and give ourselves an opportunity to be successful. That’s what we are trying to do.”
Better on-field product with returning “super seniors?”
K-State has five “super seniors” taking advantage of the extra season of eligibility afforded by the NCAA in light of COVID-19 disrupting college sports last year: quarterback Skylar Thompson, dcenter Noah Johnson, defensive end Bronson Massie, linebacker Cody Fletcher and defensive back Jahron McPherson. The Wildcats, obviously, aren’t the only team bringing back seniors who otherwise would have exhausted their college eligibility.
Because of that, Klieman expects games this fall will feature a stellar level of play.
“I hope the product is going to be a lot better, because you’re going to have so many kids that are going to be in the program a year longer,” he said. “I know that last year the product of football across all landscapes wasn’t probably to anybody’s real liking because you were missing kids every week, NFL to college to high school.”
Yet Klieman is well aware the long shadow still cast by the coronavirus.
“I know there’s still some variants out there,” he said, “but hopefully, with vaccinations and protocols, we can have everybody with full capacity football teams in full capacity stadiums so college football can get the great recognition that it deserves as a great, great product.”
Klieman: ‘I don’t know if we have anybody’s number’
Oklahoma has dominated the Big 12 ever since the formation of the conference. The Sooners have won 14 league titles since 2000, with 13 outright championships. They enter this fall having won the conference six years in a row.
Despite that, Klieman is 2-0 versus Oklahoma since becoming K-State’s head coach.
He laughed off the notion he’s come up with a secret formula the rest of the league hasn’t figured out when they square off with the Sooners.
“I don’t know if we have anybody’s number,” he said. “I have so much respect for Lincoln and his staff and his team, and they are a great, great team, and they deserve to be on top because of their body of work. It’s not a one-game season; it’s a body of work, and Lincoln and Oklahoma have proven that year in and year out, they are the elite team in our conference.”