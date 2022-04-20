Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor announced Tuesday that the new Olympic Training Facility will be named in honor of the Jim Bob Morris family pending Kansas Board of Regents approval.
Morris gave the lead philanthropic gift to fund the Morris Family Olympic Training Center.
“This will be a world-class facility that benefits a large number of Wildcat student-athletes, and our family is extremely excited to help make it a reality,” Morris said in a written release. “For all Olympic sport student-athletes to have their own training facility is a pivotal step in providing K-State student-athletes a first-class experience and to have our name on the building is a tremendous honor.”
The Olympic Training Facility is scheduled to open in time for the fall 2023 season and will contain a mental health and wellness area, a nutrition and refueling station, a sports medicine rehabilitation space and a strength and conditioning center measuring 14,000 square feet.
“Today is an exciting day as we recognize Jim Bob Morris for his lead gift toward our new Olympic Training Center and Building Champions initiative,” Taylor said. “The Morris family has stepped up in a big way to make this project a reality, and the impact his gift will have on our student-athletes, coaches and support staff is immeasurable. This new facility will help provide our programs with a national recruiting edge and give our student-athletes the space and equipment they need to compete at the highest level. We cannot thank Jim Bob and the entire Morris family enough for their commitment to ensuring excellence at Kansas State.”