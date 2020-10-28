Kansas State will limit attendance for all men's and women's basketball home games this season to 25% of Bramlage Coliseum's capacity. The coliseum has a listed capacity of 12,528; 25% would mean approximately 3,130 fans will be able to attend games this season.
The designated reserved seating will be configured to ensure fans physically distance.
A face mask must be worn over an attendee's nose and mouth in order to enter Bramlage, and it must continue being worn while inside the arena. Fans must provide their own face coverings, as Kansas State will not provide face masks at games.
Current women's and men's basketball season ticket holders will have the option of purchasing reserved season tickets that will be designated by specific chairbacks or Cat Cushions in groups of twos and fours throughout Sections 1-20 and 25-27.
Going by Ahearn Fund priority point order, 2019-20 men's basketball season ticket holders will be able to select reserved seats online, done in the same manner as previous seasons. Selection dates and times will be sent to eligible season ticket holders at a later date.
Season ticket packages for men's basketball start at $258. Fans also can purchase season-long general admission parking passes for $100. No Ahearn Fund donation is required to buy a season-long parking pass for men's basketball.
Student pass holders already have received information via email on ticket opportunities, as well as an option to opt out of men's basketball team's 2020-21 season. Because of the restricted capacity at Bramlage Coliseum and many of the home games occurring during the university's extended winter break, the student section will be relocated to Sections 21-24, dependent on demand.
Any single-game ticket opportunities will be made available following the season-ticket selection process.
For women's basketball, Ahearn Fund seat donations for chairback seats will be applied as a discount for 2020-21 season tickets. In accordance with their Ahearn Fund priority point order, 2019-20 women's basketball season ticket holders will be able to select reserved seats through a seat selection process. A member of the K-State Ticket Office staff will call season ticket holders during their assigned selection time.
Season tickets for women's basketball are $99 for chairbacks, $40 for reserved Cat Cushions and $20 for football and men’s basketball season ticket holders. A season-long women's basketball parking pass costs $50.
Because of the limited capacity, men's and women's season ticket prices will be discounted off the full ticket price.
Tickets will be delivered virtually and can either be shown on a mobile device or printed at home.
All purchases are final for both women's and men's games. All dates, times and opponents are subject to change. Any refunds stemming from canceled games will be assessed at the end of the season.
Guidelines in place for 2020-21 season for K-State men's and women's hoops (provided by athletics department)
Face coverings
In accordance with City of Manhattan ordinance and Kansas State University policy, guests must wear face coverings over their mouths and noses in order to enter Bramlage Coliseum and continue wearing them inside the arena. Guests should provide their own face coverings; K-State will not provide face coverings.
Guests with a medical condition, mental health condition, deaf or hard of hearing or have a disability that prevents them from wearing a face covering will be required to wear a face shield as a reasonable modification. K-State will not provide face shields. Children 5 and under are not required to wear a face covering.
Seating
Seating in Bramlage Coliseum is designed for social distancing with capacity limited to approximately 25 percent. Fans are instructed to sit in the designated reserved seating blocks and maintain appropriate distance from other fans while inside Bramlage Coliseum.
Security screening
To limit points of contact, fans are asked to hold their clear bag and cell phone in front of them at chest level as they enter through the metal detectors. If no alarm is sounded, fans may enter with only a visual inspection of their bag. Any alarm will require secondary screening and bag inspection.
Elevator access
Due to restrictions mandated for the safety of the participating teams and officials, the court area and south tunnel will not be accessible to the public this season. Elevator passes will not be issued. Access to the seating areas will only be permitted from the concourse level. Seating for guests with disabilities and companions are available through the ticket office or for exchange on day of game as available at guest services behind Section 26.
Parking
The east and west lots of Bramlage Coliseum will be sold on a general admission basis.
Other safety measures
Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the stadium, as well as signage, to encourage social distancing. Also, stadium employees will be required to wear protective gear and face coverings.