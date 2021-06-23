Manhattan, KS (66502)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.