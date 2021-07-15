The matchups for this year’s Hall of Fame Classic are set — and at least initially, Kansas State will not face alum and former assistant Brad Underwood.
Instead, K-State men’s basketball will square off against Arkansas on Nov. 22 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. Underwood, now the head coach at Illinois, faces Cincinnati in the first semifinal at 5:30 p.m.
The Wildcats/Razorbacks contest will start 30 minutes after the end of the Illini/Bearcats game. The K-State/Arkansas game will air on ESPN2, while ESPNU will handle the Illinois/Cincinnati broadcast.
The final day of the event features the consolation game at 6 p.m. Nov. 23 (airing on ESPNews), with the championship tilt to follow at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
It will mark the 12th meeting between the Wildcats and Razorbacks but the first since 1991. In that matchup, Arkansas completed a sweep of a home-and-home series with a 70-59 victory at Bramlage Coliseum on Dec. 10, 1991.
The schools have twice played in Kansas City: K-State won 56-41 in the Big Six Holiday Tournament at Municipal Auditorium on Dec. 14, 1946, and followed it up with another victory (47-46 in overtime) at Kemper Arena on Dec. 27, 190.
The Wildcats have won eight of the 11 meetings with the Razorbacks, including a 5-0 record in neutral-site affairs: 2-0 in Kansas City, 1-0 in Pine Bluff, Ark., 1-0 in Lincoln, Neb., and 1-0 in Dallas.
K-State will have to be at its best to keep that perfect neutral-site record intact, however, as Arkansas is coming off a run to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament last season. The Razorbacks likely will be ranked among the top-15 teams in the nation in both the Associated Press and coaches’ polls heading into the 2021-22 campaign. The Wildcats’ second game in the event will pit them against either the Illini or Bearcats.
Illinois won 24 games and earned a No. 1 seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament. Cincinnati has won 20-plus games 10 times in the past 11 seasons.
All four teams in this year’s Hall of Fame Classic rank among the top 20 all-time in NCAA Tournament appearances (128 in all), with every school owning 31 or more berths.
This will be K-State’s third showing in the Hall of Fame Classic. It advanced to the championship game in its two prior appearances, though it fell both times to top-10 squads from the ACC: Duke in 2010 and North Carolina in 2015. The Wildcats are 2-0 in the semifinals, with wins over Gonzaga (2010) and former Big 12 rival Missouri (2015).
Big 12 schools have won the Hall of Fame Classic nine times in its 20-year history, including four titles in the last five seasons. TCU won the tournament crown last year, beating Tulsa and Liberty.
The event has undergone a number of name changes since its founding by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) in 2001. It started as the Guardians Classic and later was known as the CBE Classic and the CBE Hall of Fame Classic. The event was rebranded as the Hall of Fame Classic in 2017. The two-day tournament is part of Kansas City’s Hall of Fame Weekend, which also includes the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 induction celebration.
K-State season ticket holders will have an opportunity to purchase tickets for the Hall of Fame Classic through the athletics department when renewals begin July 21. Seating at the T-Mobile Center will be allocated in designated K-State sections based on priority point order. A tournament package is available for $86, which includes tickets to all four games.