KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a game that featured six lead changes and a tie, Kansas State gave Illinois everything it wanted Tuesday night. But the Wildcats couldn’t lock up the No. 14 Illini on the perimeter — which wound up being the difference in the consolation game in the Hall of Fame Classic.
Illinois knocked down 12 triples, double K-State’s six, to take a 72-64 victory at the T-Mobile Center, and send Wildcat head coach Bruce Weber to a loss against his former employer.
Five different Illinois players connected from behind the arc, but none were better than Alfonso Plummer. A graduate transfer from Utah taking advantage of the NCAA’s eligibility waiver to play one more college season, Plummer was the model of efficiency, going 7-for-9 from distance. He was 7 of 10 from the field overall, good for 21 points. During one torrid first-half stretch, he made 3s on three consecutive possessions.
Yet he wasn’t even the Illini’s high scorer.
That honor went to forward Kofi Cockburn, who had his way with K-State’s post players, finishing with game highs in points (23) and rebounds (13). Like Plummer, Cockburn barely missed from the field: He made eight of his 10 shots, though he only went 7-for-13 at the free throw line.
Cockburn’s aggressiveness bedeviled the Wildcats all night: He drew an eye-popping 12 fouls; K-State’s three interior forwards, Kaosi Ezeagu, Davion Bradford and Logan Landers, combined to commit seven of them.
Plummer and Cockburn were the only two Illinois players with double-digit point totals.
But their combined efforts were enough to send Wildcats (2-2) to their second setback in as many days, following Monday’s loss to No. 13 Arkansas — ironically by the same score (72-64).
And though the final score was the same, this contest played out far differently for K-State than Monday’s.
In the loss to the Razorbacks, the Wildcats quickly dug themselves an early deficit and trailed by as many as 18 points before rallying to get within six, though they never led. On Tuesday, K-State kept it close for nearly the duration.
The Wildcats took their first lead of the tournament on a 3-pointer from Markquis Nowell at the 10:50 mark of the first half. Though the Illini (3-2) had a 13-point advantage on three occasions in the second half — all within the final six minutes — the Wildcats fought back to draw within six, 68-62, with 2:14 to play. Cockburn refused to allow K-State to get any closer, though, as he scored three of the contest’s final five points.
K-State also lost despite forcing Illinois into 18 turnovers, and turning those mistakes into 23 points. Conversely, the Wildcats took care of the ball, only giving it away four times.
Three Wildcats ended with double-figure point tallies: Nowell (19 off the bench), Nijel Pack (15) and Ismael Massoud (13). Nowell also had a pair of assists.
After back-to-back losses in Kansas City, K-State will return to Manhattan looking to regroup. That starts at 4 p.m. Sunday, when it hosts North Dakota at 4 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum. The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.