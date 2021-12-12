Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) pulls up for a shot over Green Bay guard Kamari McGee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan. At left is Kansas State guard Mark Smith. (AP Photo/Nick Krug)
He shot the ball with deadly accuracy. He dished out highlight-reel assists. And despite his stature — at 5-foot-8, Nowell was the shortest player who took the court at Bramlage Coliseum — he hit the boards and grabbed his share of rebounds.
Thanks to Nowell's all-around excellence, Kansas State cruised to an 82-64 home victory over Green Bay.
Nowell finished with game highs in points (22) and assists (eight). His three rebounds tied for second most on the team (behind fellow guard Mark Smith's 10). His points came ultra efficiently as well, as he made seven of his 12 shots from the field (4-for-7 on 3-pointers) and all four of his free throw attempts.
He was so good, in fact, it didn't matter that leading scorer Nijel Pack had a season-low six points in 15 minutes Sunday in his return to action. (Pack missed K-State's past two games after suffering a concussion in practice Dec. 4.)
Nowell did most of his scoring in the first half, when he poured in 14 points, the most among all players in the opening 20 minutes.
That helped K-State (6-3) head into the locker room with a 46-30 lead.
Despite the 16-point advantage, it was tight early on, as the teams swapped the lead four times and had two ties — all within the first five minutes.
The Wildcats put away the Phoenix (2-8) in the latter portion of the half. With K-State up 29-26 just under seven minutes to go, the hosts finished with a flourish, ending on a 17-4 run. The visitors never cut their deficit below 13 points the rest of the way.
Aside from Nowell, K-State had two other double-figure scorers Sunday: Ish Massoud (17 points) and Smith (12). Along with his game-high 10 rebounds, Smith posted his third double-double of the season.
Massoud had a particularly memorable outing, as he didn't miss a single shot from the field (5-for-5 overall, 4 of 4 on 3s) or the free throw line (3-for-3).
Two players shared top scoring honors for Green Bay: Kamari McGee and Japannah Kellogg III had 14 apiece.
K-State doesn't play again for another week, when it heads to Lincoln, Neb., to face former Big 12 rival Nebraska on Dec. 19. The game is set to begin at 5 p.m. and air on the Big Ten Network.