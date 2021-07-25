Kansas State men’s golfer Cooper Schultz used a late surge to pull away and win the Kansas Amateur at Crestview Country Club in Wichita.
Schultz and Brock Polhill were all-square through 26 holes of Sunday’s championship match. Then Schultz went on a tear, winning four of the next seven holes to capture the 111th edition of the event by a score of 4&3.
A sophomore at K-State, Schultz is the first current or former Wildcat to win the amateur since Kyle Smell accomplished the feat in 2012.
One down through 17 holes of the 36-hole match, Schultz pulled even with an eagle on No. 18. The pair remained even through the first eight holes of the next 18 before Schultz won Nos. 9, 10, 14 and 15 to put away Polhill.
The event began with two rounds of stroke play; Schultz tied for sixth through the 36 holes at 5-under 139. He then fought his way through match play, winning 3&1 in the Round of 64 and 3&2 in the Round of 32. Schultz emerged through the Round of 16 with a 4&3 victory and won the quarterfinal match 4&2. Schultz clinched a spot in the title match with a 4&3 win in the semifinals.
His Kansas Amateur title adds to what already has been a stellar summer for Schultz.
He advanced out of local qualifying for the U.S. Open and also will compete in the 121st U.S. Amateur next month. The U.S. Amateur will be held at Oakmont Country Club in Verona, Penn., beginning Aug. 9. The event will air on the Golf Channel and stream on Peacock.