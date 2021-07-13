Cooper Schultz has his shot at the most prestigious amateur title in the country. A sophomore men’s golfer at Kansas State, Schultz clinched a spot in this year’s U.S. Amateur thanks to his performance at a qualifying event Monday in Kansas City.
Schultz finished at 5-under par 139 after 36 holes at Blue Hills Country Club. After a frustrating opening round in which he carded a 1-over par 73, he bounced back in his second 18, firing a 6-under 66. Schultz went 4-under on his final nine holes, with birdies at 17 and 18. That lifted him out of a three-way tie at 4-under.
He made the cut for the U.S. Amateur by one shot.
Schultz will be the first Wildcat golfer to compete in the event since Ben Fernandez in 2017.
This year’s U.S. Amateur will be played at historic Oakmont Country Club in Verona, Penn., from Aug. 9 to 15. Longue Vue Club, also located in Verona, will serve as a co-host for the championship during the stroke-play portion of the event.
The 312-player field will have two rounds of stroke play (Aug. 9 and 10) to determine the 64 golfers who will advance to match play, which begins Aug. 11.
The 36-hole championship match will be Aug. 15.