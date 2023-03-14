IMG_8892_web.jpg
The Kansas State golf team stand with their trophies after winning the overall team and individual championships at the Johnnie-O golf tournament in Georgia earlier this week. 

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

The 25th-ranked Kansas State men's golf team stormed back from a 10-stroke deficit after the opening round to win the Johnnie-O golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia. 

K-State carded a 2-under 278 as a team on Tuesday to finish the event at 1-under 839 (288-273-278), seven strokes better than No. 30 Cincinnati and No. 37 Ohio State who tied for second. 

