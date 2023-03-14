The 25th-ranked Kansas State men's golf team stormed back from a 10-stroke deficit after the opening round to win the Johnnie-O golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
K-State carded a 2-under 278 as a team on Tuesday to finish the event at 1-under 839 (288-273-278), seven strokes better than No. 30 Cincinnati and No. 37 Ohio State who tied for second.
The Wildcats led the field in the second round on Monday and on Tuesday, they were the only team to go under par in the final round.
“That was a big-time win for us,” head coach Grant Robbins said in a written statement. “I’m really proud of how the guys just stayed with the process and showed tremendous toughness and grit down the stretch. To come back like we did after the first round and play like that in difficult conditions is a tremendous accomplishment.”
The field featured five other teams that were ranked in the Golfstat Top 50 (Cincinnati, Ohio State, North Carolina-Greensboro, Notre Dame and Michigan State). The Wildcats also defeated Kansas.
Senior Tim Tillmanns collected his first individual collegiate championship, leading the way with a 12-under 198 (67-65-66). He led throughout the duration of the tournament and finished five shots better than second-place golfer.
The Cologne, Germany native led the field with 16 birdies.
“I can’t say enough about Tim,” Robbins said. “He works incredibly hard and has been close a few times, but to see him play a flawless round like he did today with the lead was amazing. I’m just incredibly proud of him and the entire team.”
Tillmanns' championship was the third individual title by a Wildcat this season. Cooper Schultz and Luke O'Neill have also finished atop the leaderboard this season.
Senior Will Hopkins finished with an even-par 210 (72-70-68), which tied for sixth place. The finish was his fourth in the top-10 this season and the 10th of his career.
O'Neill also finished in the top-20, finishing tied for 18th with a 3-over 213 (74-68-71).
Schultz finished tied for 53rd with an 11-over 221 (75-70-76) and Nicklaus Mason tied for 61st with a 13-over 223 (80-70-73). Ben Stoller, who competed as an individual, tied for 77th with a 23-over 233 (81-76-76).
The Wildcats will be back in action next week for the All-American Intercollegiate at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas. Play kicks off on Tuesday.